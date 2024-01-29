Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Softchoice will report its financial results in the morning prior to market open.

Q4 2023 Conference Call Details

The call will be hosted by Andrew Caprara, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Roiter, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/VeDM7Po4RxG

A link to the webcast will also be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Softchoice’s website at http://investors.softchoice.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

DIAL-IN: To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3u4ZXLk to receive an instant automated call back. You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator: 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392.

TAPED REPLAY: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, Replay Code 493447 # (Available until March 12, 2024)

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. By doing these things we help them create success for their customers and their people. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events including the anticipated date of release of the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

