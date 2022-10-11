Advanced search
Softchoice Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Retirement of Board Member

10/11/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Softchoice will report its financial results in the morning prior to market open. Conference call details are contained in this release below.

The Company also announced that David MacDonald, a member of the Board of Directors, is retiring from the Board effective October 31, 2022. Sylvie Veilleux, elected to the Board by Softchoice shareholders in 2022, will replace Mr. MacDonald on the Company’s Audit Committee.

“David has served on Softchoice’s Board of Directors since 2001 and served as the Company’s CEO from 2001 to 2017,” said Felix-Etienne Lebel, Chair of Softchoice’s board of directors. “Over this time, he was a strong contributor to the growth and success of the Company. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the whole Softchoice team, I thank David for his stewardship as a member of our board.”

“It has been a privilege and an honour to be associated with Softchoice for the last 20 years,” said Mr. MacDonald. “I wish the team all the best in the future.”

Q3 2022 Conference Call Details

The call will be hosted by Vince De Palma, President & Chief Executive Officer and Yota Skederidis, Interim CFO, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: Thursday, November 10, 2022

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

DIAL-IN: 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392, Confirmation # 19726494

WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/yLdoJ9EJ8Dw

TAPED REPLAY: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, Replay Code 726494 # (Available until November 17, 2022)

A link to the webcast will also be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Softchoice’s website at http://investors.softchoice.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. By doing these things we help them create success for their customers and their people. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events including the anticipated date of release of the Company’s third quarter 2022 financial results and composition of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
