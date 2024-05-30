Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) announced today the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
1. Election of Directors
At the AGM, Softchoice shareholders elected nine directors, comprising eight incumbent directors and one new director, Martha Tory. The votes for the election of directors were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Vince De Palma
50,181,013
94.502
2,919,716
5.498
Andrew Caprara
52,031,012
97.985
1,069,718
2.015
John MacIntyre
46,179,272
86.965
6,921,457
13.035
Christopher Voorpostel
50,752,132
95.577
2,348,598
4.423
Anthony Gibbons
52,067,032
98.053
1,033,698
1.947
Amy Cappellanti-Wolf
50,018,067
94.195
3,082,663
5.805
Sylvie Veilleux
53,056,946
99.918
43,784
0.082
Lawrence Pentland
52,765,295
99.368
335,435
0.632
Martha Tory
52,572,186
99.005
528,544
0.995
2. Re-appointment of Auditors
In addition, KPMG LLP were appointed as Softchoice’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the board of directors of Softchoice was authorized to fix their remuneration. The votes for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
52,531,190
98.893
587,778
1.107
3. Renewal of LTIP
Softchoice shareholders also approved the renewal of the Company’s Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the LTIP. The votes for the approval were as follows:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Withheld
41,876,377
78.862
11,224,352
21.138
The full details of these matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2024, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the AGM on www.sedarplus.ca.
About Softchoice
Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software- and cloud-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure, and people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. We do this by delivering secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by our advanced software asset management methodology and capabilities. Through our ROI customer success framework, we create value for our customers by reducing their IT spending, optimizing their technology, and supporting business-driven innovation. We are a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are a certified Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States. To learn more about us, visit www.softchoice.com.
Forward-looking statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
