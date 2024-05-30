Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) announced today the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

1. Election of Directors

At the AGM, Softchoice shareholders elected nine directors, comprising eight incumbent directors and one new director, Martha Tory. The votes for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Vince De Palma 50,181,013 94.502 2,919,716 5.498 Andrew Caprara 52,031,012 97.985 1,069,718 2.015 John MacIntyre 46,179,272 86.965 6,921,457 13.035 Christopher Voorpostel 50,752,132 95.577 2,348,598 4.423 Anthony Gibbons 52,067,032 98.053 1,033,698 1.947 Amy Cappellanti-Wolf 50,018,067 94.195 3,082,663 5.805 Sylvie Veilleux 53,056,946 99.918 43,784 0.082 Lawrence Pentland 52,765,295 99.368 335,435 0.632 Martha Tory 52,572,186 99.005 528,544 0.995

2. Re-appointment of Auditors

In addition, KPMG LLP were appointed as Softchoice’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the board of directors of Softchoice was authorized to fix their remuneration. The votes for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 52,531,190 98.893 587,778 1.107

3. Renewal of LTIP

Softchoice shareholders also approved the renewal of the Company’s Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the LTIP. The votes for the approval were as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Withheld 41,876,377 78.862 11,224,352 21.138

The full details of these matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2024, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the AGM on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software- and cloud-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure, and people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. We do this by delivering secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by our advanced software asset management methodology and capabilities. Through our ROI customer success framework, we create value for our customers by reducing their IT spending, optimizing their technology, and supporting business-driven innovation. We are a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are a certified Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States. To learn more about us, visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

