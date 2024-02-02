Softchoice’s suite of services for subscription-based licensing programs builds on the organization’s 30+ years of experience in software asset management.

Softchoice, a leading North American software-focused IT solutions provider, has launched SAM+, a suite of software asset management solutions and services to efficiently manage the complexities of subscription-based licensing. SAM+ comprises solutions for every stage of the subscription journey, including assessment, planning, transition, and deployment and adoption services that can be implemented independently or integrated, depending on an organization’s maturity.

“SAM+ addresses the growing need for organizations transitioning to subscription licensing for all their software requirements. The industry-wide shift to subscription licensing is accelerating, with leading software providers like Microsoft and Adobe operating on subscription models and Broadcom following suit with VMware,” said Chris Woodin, SVP of Solutions and Alliances, Softchoice. “SAM+ builds on our legacy of helping organizations navigate their software entitlements, save money, and extract the most value from their technology investments with a singular focus on subscription licensing.”

With more than 680 technical resources, including partner-specific experts, Softchoice currently manages more than 6,400 enterprise agreements and software contracts, and delivers more than 630 software assessments and more than 1,000 Software Lifecycle Service engagements annually.

Customers benefit from Softchoice’s extensive multi-vendor support, with industry partnerships across major software vendors, including Microsoft, VMware, Cisco, Adobe, and Red Hat. A range of high value and low commitment offers with several fully funded services also mean that companies partnering with Softchoice can see cost savings without upfront investments.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

