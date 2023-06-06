Softchoice Named Best Workplace in Technology in Canada for 6th Consecutive Year

Softchoice has been named a Best Workplace in Technology in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the sixth year in a row.

This award recognizes technology organizations that deliver outstanding employee experiences and a positive workplace culture and comes on the back of Softchoice being named a Best Workplace™ in Canada for the 18th consecutive year. Softchoice also earned other Best Workplaces™ recognitions this year, including the 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Women and the 2023 Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

"We’re proud to be an organization where people can fully unleash their potential,” said Karen Scott, Senior Vice President, People & Culture at Softchoice. “Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in Technology list for the sixth consecutive year reflects the positive, inclusive and values-led culture we have built and the opportunities our people have to grow their careers and enable our customers to succeed.”

Softchoice offers a range of professional and personal development opportunities including training, memberships to learning platforms, and mentoring, six employee resource groups, two paid volunteer days annually, and the opportunity to participate in our social impact programs across North America.

To explore current opportunities at Softchoice across sales, technical, engineering, and operational roles, visit the careers page: https://www.softchoice.com/careers

