  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Softchoice Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFTC   CA83405M1086

SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION

(SFTC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:27:41 2023-06-06 pm EDT
17.45 CAD   +0.55%
01:28pSoftchoice Named Best Workplace in Technology in Canada for 6th Consecutive Year
BU
05/31Softchoice Corporation Reports AGM Voting Results and Completion of Leadership Transition
BU
05/31Softchoice Corporation Announces Election of Andrew Caprara as Director
CI
Softchoice Named Best Workplace in Technology in Canada for 6th Consecutive Year

06/06/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
Softchoice has been named a Best Workplace in Technology in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the sixth year in a row.

This award recognizes technology organizations that deliver outstanding employee experiences and a positive workplace culture and comes on the back of Softchoice being named a Best Workplace™ in Canada for the 18th consecutive year. Softchoice also earned other Best Workplaces™ recognitions this year, including the 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Women and the 2023 Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

"We’re proud to be an organization where people can fully unleash their potential,” said Karen Scott, Senior Vice President, People & Culture at Softchoice. “Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in Technology list for the sixth consecutive year reflects the positive, inclusive and values-led culture we have built and the opportunities our people have to grow their careers and enable our customers to succeed.”

Softchoice offers a range of professional and personal development opportunities including training, memberships to learning platforms, and mentoring, six employee resource groups, two paid volunteer days annually, and the opportunity to participate in our social impact programs across North America.

To explore current opportunities at Softchoice across sales, technical, engineering, and operational roles, visit the careers page: https://www.softchoice.com/careers

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 939 M - -
Net income 2023 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 84,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 748 M 748 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Caprara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Roiter Chief Financial Officer
Vincent R. de Palma Executive Chairman
Jeff Reis Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Felix-Etienne Lebel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION-4.98%748
ACCENTURE PLC14.09%192 270
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.99%145 796
SIEMENS AG22.28%134 584
IBM-5.19%120 443
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 334
