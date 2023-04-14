Softchoice Named Best Workplace™ in Canada for 18th Consecutive Year

Today, Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) was named a Best Workplace™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute, becoming one of only two organizations to receive this honour 18 years in a row. Softchoice was also recognized on the Best Workplace™ for Women and the Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams lists.

Softchoice earned a place on the Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams list by being Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year and based on employee responses to Trust Index statements related to leadership effectiveness and confidence in Softchoice's executive team.

"Being named the Best Workplace™ in Canada for 18 consecutive years is a recognition of our highly-engaged and high-performing culture,” said Karen Scott, Senior Vice President, People & Culture at Softchoice. "We are proud of the values-based organization we have built, where our people feel welcomed and are supported to succeed.”

The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be on this list is employee-driven, with representation from multiple industries and sizes of organizations.

Confidential employee feedback from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey forms seventy-five percent of each organization's score in the competition process. The remaining twenty-five percent is on the quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. It provides crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 150,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian workers.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

