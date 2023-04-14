Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Softchoice Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFTC   CA83405M1086

SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION

(SFTC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:09:28 2023-04-14 pm EDT
19.90 CAD   +1.79%
02:01pSoftchoice Named Best Workplace™ in Canada for 18th Consecutive Year
BU
07:03aSoftchoice Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/11Softchoice Appoints Chief Financial Officer; National Bank Terms News Positive Development
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Softchoice Named Best Workplace™ in Canada for 18th Consecutive Year

04/14/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Today, Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) was named a Best Workplace™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute, becoming one of only two organizations to receive this honour 18 years in a row. Softchoice was also recognized on the Best Workplace™ for Women and the Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams lists.

Softchoice earned a place on the Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams list by being Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year and based on employee responses to Trust Index statements related to leadership effectiveness and confidence in Softchoice's executive team.

"Being named the Best Workplace™ in Canada for 18 consecutive years is a recognition of our highly-engaged and high-performing culture,” said Karen Scott, Senior Vice President, People & Culture at Softchoice. "We are proud of the values-based organization we have built, where our people feel welcomed and are supported to succeed.”

The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be on this list is employee-driven, with representation from multiple industries and sizes of organizations.

Confidential employee feedback from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey forms seventy-five percent of each organization's score in the competition process. The remaining twenty-five percent is on the quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. It provides crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 150,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian workers.

To explore current opportunities at Softchoice across sales, technical, engineering, and operational roles, visit our careers page.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca.

Follow Great Place to Work® on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, and use #BestWorkplacesCA.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 991 M - -
Net income 2023 43,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 71,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 848 M 848 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Softchoice Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,64 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent R. de Palma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Caprara President & Chief Operating Officer
Yota Skederidis CFO, Vice President-Financial Reporting & Tax
Felix-Etienne Lebel Chairman
Jeff Reis Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION7.06%848
ACCENTURE PLC6.91%180 157
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 871
SIEMENS AG11.29%126 380
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.77%116 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.73%90 018
