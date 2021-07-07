Softchoice : Promotes Habeeb Syed to SVP of Legal and General Counsel

Softchoice welcomes Mr. Syed to the executive leadership team as he continues to lead the company’s focus on governance.

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) today announced that Habeeb Syed has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Legal and General Counsel, reporting directly to Vince De Palma, President & CEO of Softchoice. Mr. Syed will continue to be responsible for leading the legal department, overseeing all legal, governance, risk and compliance functions as well as act as the company’s General Counsel, providing legal advice and guidance on all aspects of the company’s business activities.

Habeeb Syed, SVP of Legal and General Counsel at Softchoice (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am very pleased to welcome Habeeb to the executive leadership team as he continues to contribute to our growth and in shaping our future,” said Vince De Palma. “Since joining the company in 2015, Habeeb has made many key contributions to our business and recently took a key leadership role in managing our engagement with external stakeholders to drive a successful IPO process. Bringing significant legal expertise with securities and capital markets, I am confident that Habeeb will continue to play a critical role in guiding us as a public company.”

Mr. Syed joined Softchoice in 2015 as General Counsel. In 2017, he took on the role of Vice President, Legal and General Counsel. Mr. Syed also acts as Corporate Secretary to Softchoice and each of its affiliated entities. Prior to joining Softchoice, Mr. Syed was a partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, practicing corporate and securities law with a focus on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Prior to his legal career, Mr. Syed spent several years working with the Canada Border Services Agency. Mr. Syed holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree, an MBA in Finance & Strategy and an LL.B.

“Softchoice is on an exciting path as a public company, and I am privileged to be on this journey as part of the executive leadership team,” said Habeeb Syed. “I look forward to collaborating closely with my team and colleagues across this great organization as we continue to create success for our customers and people.”

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a technology services and solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

