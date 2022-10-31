Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Softchoice Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFTC   CA83405M1086

SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION

(SFTC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
17.91 CAD    0.00%
09:16aSoftchoice to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10/27Softchoice Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency Status
BU
10/11Softchoice Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Retirement of Board Member
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Softchoice to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/31/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) has announced its participation in four investor conferences following the release of its Q3 earnings on November 10th, 2022.

Company management will participate in meetings with institutional investors and publicly available fireside chats as follows:

RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, New York City

Date: Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Fireside Chat Speaker: Vince DePalma, President & CEO
Webcast Link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2022/l9959M.cfm

TD Securities Technology Conference, Toronto

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 10:20 a.m. ET
Fireside Chat Speaker: Andrew Caprara, COO
Webcast Link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/tech2022/09F9Ar.cfm

Cormark Securities Diversified Conference, Toronto

Date: Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

National Bank of Canada Financial Markets Technology Conference, Toronto

Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events, including the Company’s attendance at and participation in various investor meetings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION
09:16aSoftchoice to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10/27Softchoice Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency Status
BU
10/11Softchoice Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Retirement of Board Member
BU
10/11Softchoice Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
09/19Softchoice to Participate in CIBC Investor Conference
BU
08/16Softchoice named Best Workplace in Technology for 5th Consecutive Year
BU
08/15National Bank Upgrades Softchoice on Moderated Risks, 'Solid' Q2 Results
MT
08/12Softchoice Posts Q2 Adjusted EPS US$0.27; Tweaks 2022 Guidance, CFO Resigns
MT
08/12Transcript : Softchoice Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12Earnings Flash (SFTC.TO) SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION Posts Q2 Adjusted Net Income increased ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 000 M - -
Net income 2022 33,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 65,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 771 M 771 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Softchoice Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,15 $
Average target price 19,96 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent R. de Palma President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Felix-Etienne Lebel Chairman
Jeff Reis Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Andrew Caprara Senior Vice President
David L. MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTCHOICE CORPORATION-16.11%771
ACCENTURE PLC-30.58%181 324
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.38%140 570
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.63%125 231
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.60%100 766
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.84%77 095