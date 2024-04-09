Softchoice Corporation, a leading software-focused IT solutions provider, has received the 2024 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year award for Canada. Softchoice was chosen for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem and the ability to build and deliver innovative Google Cloud solutions to public sector organizations.

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Softchoice as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

Softchoice is now a two-time Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year – Canada recipient, having previously been recognized in 2021. Last year, Softchoice received the Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year award for Canada. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner across multiple products and engagement models, Softchoice holds a range of other Google Cloud Specializations and Certifications. In 2022, Softchoice achieved the Infrastructure – Services Specialization, followed by the Application Development – Services Specialization in 2023.

“We’re honoured to be recognized by Google Cloud for the value we deliver to our public sector customers. With our deep Google Cloud capabilities, we’re unleashing the potential in our customers’ organizations, enabling them to achieve business objectives with innovative Google Cloud solutions. Softchoice and Google Cloud have a strong partnership and I am excited to continue growing together in 2024,” said Robyn Hintermueller, Director, Google Category, Softchoice.

Learn more about Softchoice’s Google Cloud solutions here: https://www.softchoice.com/technology-partners/google

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) is a software- and cloud-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure, and people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. We do this by delivering secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by our advanced software asset management methodology and capabilities. Through our ROI customer success framework, we create value for our customers by reducing their IT spending, optimizing their technology, and supporting business-driven innovation. We are a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States. To learn more about us, visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events, including the Company’s strategies, technology portfolios and industry expectations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

