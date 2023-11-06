EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.11.2023 / 12:23 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com

 
