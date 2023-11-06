EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



06.11.2023 / 12:23 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023

Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023

Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html



06.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

