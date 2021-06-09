Log in
    SYT   DE0005178008

SOFTING AG

(SYT)
  Report
Corporate News |Softing AG: Car rental companies in Switzerland choose Globalmatix

06/09/2021 | 02:23am EDT
Corporate News |Softing AG: Car rental companies in Switzerland choose Globalmatix

June 09, 2021

Zürich/Munich, June 9, 2021: MSS Holding AG, owner and licensee of several rental car companies in Switzerland, expedite their digital transformation strategy with the connected Car2Cloud solutions developed by Globalmatix AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly listed Softing AG (ISIN: DE0005178008). After having accepted 500 telematics boxes for a proof of concept, successfully completed over more than six months, MSS Holding plans to install at least 10,000 telematics boxes together with a multi-year data service from Globalmatix by the end of 2022. MSS Holding signed a master agreement to secure access to the telematics boxes and the service offered by Globalmatix for their rental car companies. The sale and installation of several thousand boxes has been agreed for the current year.

By means of a certified telematics box, Globalmatix facilitates access to a broad range of top-quality vehicle data, independent of the vehicle brand. Thanks to its unique encryption technology, Globalmatix provides an unprecedented level of security against unauthorized access by third parties.

The market is currently most interested in four telematics applications that are of prime importance for companies renting out and operating passenger cars and fleets of vans:

  • Remote vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance
  • Accident detection and automatic insurance claims processing
  • Seamless digital vehicle history (CarCV)
  • Keyless door opening for rental vehicles

MSS Holding AG with its 32 companies and brands is a leading provider of services relating to vehicles and car insurance. MSS Holding operates the rental car companies Fleet Service, Helvetic Mobility and is licensee of Enterprise, Alamo and National brands in Switzerland. In collaboration with partners, MSS Holding implements a comprehensive digital connected car concept based on the data delivered by Globalmatix.

'The multi-brand capability, the modular and customized applications for all vehicles over the air interface, the high data resolution, and the range of applications available through a single telematics box were key factors in Globalmatix being awarded the contract,' said Andreas Buhl, President of MSS Holding AG. 'By using the Globalmatix telematics solution we are creating the prerequisites for digitalization of our connected car concept. This will enable us to simplify complex return processes in a customer-friendly way and make them more cost-effective. Building up a car CV largely increases the resale value of our vehicles. Keyless access to the vehicles enables us to put the rental 'on the road',' Buhl added.

Alois Widmann, CEO of Globalmatix AG, said: 'Now that things are returning to normal after some very challenging times for our customers, the fleet market and car rental are picking up considerably. Last year's systematic refinement of our products and services is clearly paying off. Our solutions scale up in an increasingly broad and more international market. Our unique telematics box with integrated data logger for high data resolution and real-time access to vehicle signals for nearly all brands enables new connected car applications that translate into measurable simplifications and savings for our customers.'


About GlobalmatiX AG
GlobalmatiX AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Softing AG (ISIN: DE0005178008) is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) domiciled in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) offering mobile data communications for vehicles and machinery of all kinds in Europe and North America that is needed for (semi-)autonomous driving and other connected services for vehicles and machinery.

The company uses its cellular telephony network license to operate its own telecommunications and telematics platform. Agreements with Tier 1 cellular network operators ensure that Globalmatix has access to first-class networks worldwide. These mobile data communications are unlocked with the company's own eSIM (embedded SIM). This enables CANbus-based diagnostic data from mixed-brand vehicles and machines to be made available to vehicle and machine fleet managers in real time via secure cloud systems. For this purpose, Globalmatix has developed the 4G / (5G) CAN telematics box with integrated data logger for applications such as vehicle location/route or predictive maintenance.

Contact at GlobalmatiX AG:
Alois Widmann, CEO
eMail: [email protected]


About MSS Holding AG
MSS Holding AG is a group of company offering modular, tailor-made service solutions in the auto and insurance industry. Headquartered in Dietlikon, Zürich, the company's network comprises independent, autonomously operating companies with specific core competencies. The resulting synergy effects enable MSS Holding AG to develop comprehensive packages of services on demand to offer an even more complete service. Over 350 employees provide and coordinate services for partners and customers at the current locations around the clock, 365 days per year - in Switzerland, Europe and worldwide. Since 2019, MSS Holding owns the Swiss licenses for and operates ENTERPRISE Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and ALAMO Rent A Car, and is also the owner of the FLEET SERVICE van rental company.

Contact at MSS Holding AG:
Andreas Buhl, Chairman of the Board of Directors
eMail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Softing AG published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
