    SYT   DE0005178008

SOFTING AG

(SYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/02/2021 | 01:54am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.08.2021 / 07:53
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021
Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html

02.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1223248  02.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223248&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
