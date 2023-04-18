Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Softing AG
  News
  Summary
    SYT   DE0005178008

SOFTING AG

(SYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:15:32 2023-04-18 am EDT
6.925 EUR   +8.20%
Softing Ag : Results in the first quarter of 2023 clearly exceeds expectations
EQ
Softing AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
In English : Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
PU
Softing AG: Results in the first quarter of 2023 clearly exceeds expectations

04/18/2023 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Softing AG: Results in the first quarter of 2023 clearly exceeds expectations

18-Apr-2023 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first quarter of FY 2023, the Softing Group achieved sales and an operating result that far exceeded its own plans and expectations.

After a very good start into the new year, unexpectedly strong sales and margins in several of the Group's companies, particularly in March, contributed to the fact that the EBIT of EUR 1.5 million budgeted for the full fiscal year was already significantly exceeded in the first quarter. The improvement on the comparable quarter of the previous year amounted to several million euros.

This development was mainly driven by product deliveries from the large order backlog, which were manufactured thanks to unexpectedly rapid deliveries of previously unavailable electronic components. These products were delivered to customers before the end of March.

Nevertheless, the Executive Board continues to see the current fiscal year as burdened by significant economic and political risks. The extent to which the guidance for the full year 2023 will have to be increased is currently being examined.

The complete Quarterly Report 1/2023 can be downloaded as a pdf file from the Investor Relations page of the Softing homepage (www.softing.com) as of May 3, 2023. 



Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO


End of Inside Information

18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 456 56-333
Fax: +49 (0)89 456 56-399
E-mail: InvestorRelations@softing.com
Internet: www.softing.com
ISIN: DE0005178008
WKN: 517800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610757

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1610757  18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 115 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2023 0,70 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net Debt 2023 23,6 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 91,4x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 57,7 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart SOFTING AG
Duration : Period :
Softing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Average target price 7,10 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Trier Chief Executive Officer
Ernst Homolka Head-Finance & Human Resources
Klaus Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Beat Kratzer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTING AG21.21%63
HEXAGON AB7.66%30 437
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED28.99%23 736
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.55%20 592
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.20%15 443
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED1.88%13 169
