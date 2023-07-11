(Alliance News) - Softlab Spa announced Tuesday evening that its board of directors unanimously resolved to co-opt Maurizio Marti to replace Daniele Lembo, who resigned on June 16, 2023, from the position of director and managing director as well as other corporate positions held within the group companies.

At the same meeting, the board of directors appointed Marti as chairman of the board and Giovanni Casto as new chief executive officer.

It also granted additional management powers to executive director Caterina Trebisonda, who was confirmed in the role of director in charge of the internal control and risk management system, and revoked director Francesco Ponzi Provenzano from the position of lead independent director, as it no longer considered that figure necessary within the company's governance.

Softlab's stock on Tuesday closed 6.2 percent in the red at EUR1.67 per share.

