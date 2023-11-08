(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Softlab rises 4.4 percent and is the best performer on its home list, with shares rising to EUR1.54 each.

Triboo also does well, up 3.9 percent, extending its 7.6 percent rise in the last month of trading.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Mondo TV sits at the bottom of the basket, complicit in an 8.8 percent decline that takes the shares below the EUR0.30 threshold.

On the other hand, ePrice loses 5.0 percent, in taking profit after running triple digits in the last month, the last six months, and the last year.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

