(Alliance News) - The board of Softlab Spa on Thursday approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, which closed with a profit of nearly EUR1.5 million compared to EUR1.3 million a year earlier in the same period.

Revenues recorded EUR11.8 million, a figure that was almost stable on the previous year in the same period.

Ebitda was EUR2.3 million, up about 23 percent from the first half of 2022 when it was EUR1.9 million, "mainly due to increased operational efficiency," the company wrote in the note.

Ebit is positive EUR2.2 million, up about 23 percent from Ebit of EUR1.8 million in the previous year.

Net financial position is negative EUR1.1 million compared to EUR1.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Softlab closed Wednesday's session in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR1.97 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

