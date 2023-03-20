Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Softlab S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOF   IT0001469953

SOFTLAB S.P.A.

(SOF)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:08 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.890 EUR   +0.27%
02:52aSoftlab, revenues up in 2022; profit down slightly
AN
03/17Oxygen on stocks; oil advances on Mib.
AN
03/17Futures up; Fed window use at highest since 2008
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Softlab, revenues up in 2022; profit down slightly

03/20/2023 | 02:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - Softlab Spa's board of directors on Friday approved the consolidated and draft financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting revenues up 25 percent to EUR23.7 million from EUR18.9 million a year earlier. The Italian market, at 91 percent, remains the primary source of revenues, with European countries accounting for 7.2 percent of revenues, the United States at 1.3 percent, and the rest of the world contributing 0.4 percent.

Net income of EUR3.2 million is in line with EUR3.1 million in 2021, after recording net financial management income of EUR239,000 and operating income taxes of EUR939,000.

Ebitda amounted to EUR4.1 million, down slightly from EUR4.0 million in the previous year. The company points out that it found Ebitda as a percentage of value of production decreasing in 2022 to 17 percent from 20 percent in 2021; this reduction is mainly due to the increase in billable costs of reselling vendor products and solutions that have lower margins than core activities - costs preparatory to the sale of professional services associated with specific solutions - and extraordinary and nonrecurring costs incurred during 2022 for specialized consulting

Ebit is EUR3.9 million, compared to EUR3.8 million in 2021.

The net financial position is negative EUR1.2 million and equity is positive EUR9.5 million.

As for the future, the company will continue its strategy of development and growth mainly by internal lines and, where necessary, also by external lines, maintaining its specialization in the areas of Business Advisory and ICT Consulting and further developing its offerings in Digital Entertainment, Softlab explains in a note.

Among the medium- and long-term objectives, the company has included consolidation of revenues from Business Advisory and ICT Consulting services from the domestic market with particular reference to existing clients; growth of revenues on clients operating in market sectors that are currently less covered, but that share needs in line with Softlab's market positioning; development of the international market; and cost containment and operational efficiency.

Commenting on "progressive revenue growth" in 2022, Giovanni Casto, Softlab's pesident, said, "We now intend to expand and increase our market share beyond national borders by focusing on high-value technology consulting services that can help our partners and clients further enhance their database through evolved ICT professional services. To this end, we have established Softlab GBR LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of Softlab, operating in the UK, with headquarters in London and a focus on the international market."

Softlab on Friday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR1.89 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.18% 1173.15 Real-time Quote.6.22%
SOFTLAB S.P.A. 0.27% 1.89 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 14,3 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net income 2020 0,48 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net cash 2020 1,04 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 4,96%
Managers and Directors
Daniele Lembo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Casto Chairman
Mario Amoroso Independent Director
Francesco Ponzi Provenzano Lead Independent Director
Caterina Trebisonda Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTLAB S.P.A.-16.00%27
ACCENTURE PLC-6.31%157 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.38%140 824
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.21%112 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.73%88 348
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.80%71 348