(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Softlab rises 7.1 percent. The company has appointed Maurizio Buscaini as its new manager in charge of financial reporting. Buscaini replaces Andrea Cassano, who resigned effective Jan. 16. Neither Buscaini nor Cassano holds shares in the company.

----------

Eems Italia gains 6.7 percent after losing 20 percent in the last month, 93 percent in the last six months and 97 percent in the last year of trading.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Caleffi gives up 4.9% and sits at the bottom of the list where it belongs, with shares falling below EUR1.00 each.

----------

Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria is also hurting, in the red by 4.8 percent and with the shares settling at 4 cents each.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.