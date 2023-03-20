Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Softlab S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOF   IT0001469953

SOFTLAB S.P.A.

(SOF)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:19:34 2023-03-20 am EDT
1.970 EUR   +4.23%
08:32aSoftlab the best; Netweek trailing
AN
07:08aEuropeans recovering; Terna tops the Mib.
AN
04:52aMib down, sank by banks; oil also hurt
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Softlab the best; Netweek trailing

03/20/2023 | 08:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Softlab rises 4.2 percent to EUR1.97 per share. The board of directors on Friday approved consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 reporting revenues up 25 percent to EUR23.7 million from EUR18.9 million a year earlier. Net income of EUR3.2 million is in line with EUR3.1 million in 2021.

Gequity rises 3.6 percent to EUR0.0114, after the previous session's 8.3 percent red.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Netweek is giving up 4.6 percent to EUR0.0370, while on the weekly it is stepping back 7.0 percent.

SIT retreats 4.6% to EUR4.96 per share, echoing Friday's red close of minus 3.7%.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEQUITY S.P.A. 3.64% 0.0114 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
NETWEEK S.P.A. -4.64% 0.037 Delayed Quote.1.04%
SIT S.P.A. -1.15% 5.14 Delayed Quote.-15.31%
SOFTLAB S.P.A. 4.23% 1.97 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
All news about SOFTLAB S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2020 14,3 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net income 2020 0,48 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net cash 2020 1,04 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 4,96%
Chart SOFTLAB S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Softlab S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTLAB S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniele Lembo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Casto Chairman
Mario Amoroso Independent Director
Francesco Ponzi Provenzano Lead Independent Director
Caterina Trebisonda Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTLAB S.P.A.-16.00%27
ACCENTURE PLC-6.31%157 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.38%140 824
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.21%112 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.73%88 348
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.80%71 348