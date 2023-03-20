Softlab the best; Netweek trailing

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Softlab rises 4.2 percent to EUR1.97 per share. The board of directors on Friday approved consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 reporting revenues up 25 percent to EUR23.7 million from EUR18.9 million a year earlier. Net income of EUR3.2 million is in line with EUR3.1 million in 2021.

Gequity rises 3.6 percent to EUR0.0114, after the previous session's 8.3 percent red.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Netweek is giving up 4.6 percent to EUR0.0370, while on the weekly it is stepping back 7.0 percent.

SIT retreats 4.6% to EUR4.96 per share, echoing Friday's red close of minus 3.7%.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.