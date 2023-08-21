Aug 21 (Reuters) - IT company Softline said on Monday that it planned to list on the Moscow Exchange next month, almost a year after separating from its global partner in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Western sanctions and Russian countermeasures have

effectively cut

Russia's financial markets off from Western capital since Moscow launched the war in February 2022.

In a direct listing, a company offers shares to the public without going through a bank-backed initial public offering.

In a statement, Softline said that it expected to begin trading shares at the end of September, and that they would accept applications from investors in "the coming weeks".

It said that between 10.7% and 16.6% of the shares would be free floating.

Reuters reported last October that Softline was considering the move in the third quarter of 2023 after spinning off from its global partner, which began operating under the new brand Noventiq.

Softline said holders of Moscow-listed Noventiq depositary receipts would receive up to three of the new shares for each of their GDRs - one right away, a second if they still held the share after 12 months and a third after 24 months. (Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)