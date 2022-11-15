Softlogic Capital : Errata to Interim Financial Statment for the period ended 30th September 2022
SOFTLOGIC CAPITAL PLC
2022
2021
Change %
2022
2021
Change %
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue
Interest income
188,829,692
9,554,719
1876%
280,615,565
22,202,950
1164%
Fee and trading income
33,193,771
17,984,049
85%
65,657,542
35,968,098
83%
Other income and gains
3,573,346
378,082
845%
3,947,319
768,555
414%
Dividend income
-
-
0%
1,955,081
-
-
Total revenue
225,596,809
27,916,850
708%
352,175,507
58,939,603
498%
Direct expenses
Interest expenses
(492,803,755)
(118,521,377)
316%
(816,706,524)
(215,620,353)
279%
Other direct expenses
(5,163,924)
(5,463,190)
-5%
(17,483,576)
(7,613,779)
130%
Operating profit / (loss)
(272,370,870)
(96,067,717)
184%
(482,014,593)
(164,294,529)
193%
Administrative expenses
(33,214,467)
(22,162,822)
50%
(54,986,278)
(46,730,363)
18%
Distribution cost
(3,130,363)
(5,164,527)
-39%
(6,961,726)
(10,432,671)
-33%
Other operating expenses
(1,036,266)
(15,543,544)
-93%
(1,658,587)
(21,345,127)
-92%
Profit / (loss) before income tax
(309,751,966)
(138,938,610)
123%
(545,621,183)
(242,802,690)
125%
Income tax expense
-
975,811
100%
-
1,703,031
-100%
Profit / (loss) for the Period
(309,751,966)
(137,962,799)
125%
(545,621,183)
(241,099,659)
126%
Basic Earnings per share (Rs.)
(0.32)
(0.25)
(0.56)
(0.25)
The above figures are subject to audit unless stated otherwise. 14th November 2022
2
Disclaimer
Softlogic Capital plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
