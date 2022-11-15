Advanced search
    SCAP.N0000   LK0396N00008

SOFTLOGIC CAPITAL PLC

(SCAP.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
5.200 LKR   -1.89%
Softlogic Capital : Errata to Interim Financial Statment for the period ended 30th September 2022
PU
Softlogic Capital : Quarterly Financial Statement for the period ended 30th September 2022
PU
Softlogic Capital PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Softlogic Capital : Errata to Interim Financial Statment for the period ended 30th September 2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
SOFTLOGIC CAPITAL PLC

2022

2021

Change %

2022

2021

Change %

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue

Interest income

188,829,692

9,554,719

1876%

280,615,565

22,202,950

1164%

Fee and trading income

33,193,771

17,984,049

85%

65,657,542

35,968,098

83%

Other income and gains

3,573,346

378,082

845%

3,947,319

768,555

414%

Dividend income

-

-

0%

1,955,081

-

-

Total revenue

225,596,809

27,916,850

708%

352,175,507

58,939,603

498%

Direct expenses

Interest expenses

(492,803,755)

(118,521,377)

316%

(816,706,524)

(215,620,353)

279%

Other direct expenses

(5,163,924)

(5,463,190)

-5%

(17,483,576)

(7,613,779)

130%

Operating profit / (loss)

(272,370,870)

(96,067,717)

184%

(482,014,593)

(164,294,529)

193%

Administrative expenses

(33,214,467)

(22,162,822)

50%

(54,986,278)

(46,730,363)

18%

Distribution cost

(3,130,363)

(5,164,527)

-39%

(6,961,726)

(10,432,671)

-33%

Other operating expenses

(1,036,266)

(15,543,544)

-93%

(1,658,587)

(21,345,127)

-92%

Profit / (loss) before income tax

(309,751,966)

(138,938,610)

123%

(545,621,183)

(242,802,690)

125%

Income tax expense

-

975,811

100%

-

1,703,031

-100%

Profit / (loss) for the Period

(309,751,966)

(137,962,799)

125%

(545,621,183)

(241,099,659)

126%

Basic Earnings per share (Rs.)

(0.32)

(0.25)

(0.56)

(0.25)

The above figures are subject to audit unless stated otherwise. 14th November 2022

2

Disclaimer

Softlogic Capital plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
