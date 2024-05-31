SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Quarter ended
31 March 2024
( Company Registration No: PB641PQ )
No 13, De Fonseka Place, Colombo 04
SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
Rs.
03 Months Period ended
12 Months Period ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Income
523,510,391
1,118,961,224
2,735,584,923
4,199,168,041
Interest income
516,698,769
1,026,165,387
2,591,559,219
3,925,424,279
Interest expenses
(369,346,111)
(1,121,436,337)
(2,781,033,747)
(3,891,334,065)
Net interest income
147,352,658
(95,270,949)
(189,474,528)
34,090,214
Fee and commission income
47,798,137
42,027,743
90,926,201
99,060,164
Other operating income
(40,986,515)
50,768,093
53,099,504
174,683,598
Total operating income
154,164,280
(2,475,113)
(45,448,824)
307,833,976
Impairment (charge)/ reversal for loans and other losses
(159,929,010)
(347,934,530)
(642,127,647)
(1,809,774,888)
Net Operating Income
(5,764,729)
(350,409,643)
(687,576,471)
(1,501,940,912)
Operating expenses
Personnel costs
(50,557,233)
(111,434,317)
(358,881,891)
(490,810,119)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(5,156,048)
(7,681,658)
(27,310,351)
(33,967,615)
Amortization of intangible assets
(4,749,369)
(8,309,286)
(18,983,976)
(33,237,142)
Other operating expenses
(133,944,736)
(253,412,058)
(665,266,922)
(935,247,646)
Operating profit / (Loss) before Value Added Tax on financial services
(200,172,116)
(731,246,962)
(1,758,019,611)
(2,995,203,435)
VAT on financial services
-
-
-
-
Profit / (Loss) before income tax
(200,172,116)
(731,246,962)
(1,758,019,611)
(2,995,203,435)
Income tax Reversal/ (expense)
-
-
-
-
Profit / (Loss) for the period
(200,172,116)
(731,246,962)
(1,758,019,611)
(2,995,203,435)
Other comprehensive income/ (expenses)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss
Net of Actuarial gain/(loss) on post employment benefit obligations
(406,040)
5,333,178
(406,040)
5,333,178
Deffered tax on Capital gain arising on revaluation of land
-
(5,419,500)
-
-
Gain/(Loss) arising on revaluation of land and building
-
18,065,000
-
12,645,500
Other comprehensive income for the Period , net of tax
(406,040)
17,978,678
(406,040)
17,978,678
Total comprehensive income/(expenses) for the Period
(200,578,156)
(713,268,285)
(1,758,425,651)
(2,977,224,758)
Basic earnings per Share(Rs.) - Annualised
(0.83)
(4.80)
(2.88)
(5.66)
SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH
Rs.
Stated
Statutory Reserve
Non-Distributable
Revaluation Reserve
Regulatory Loss
Retained Earnings
Total
Capital
Fund
Allowance Reserve
Balance as at 1 April 2022
6,746,427,723
260,448,732
160,142,882
-
(2,803,598,408)
4,363,420,930
Profit/(Loss) for the 12 month period
-
-
-
-
(2,995,203,435)
(2,995,203,435)
Rights Issue shares
851,497,316
-
-
-
-
851,497,316
Expenses related to share issue
-
-
-
-
(1,646,405)
(1,646,405)
Other comprehensive income,net of tax
-
-
12,645,500
-
5,333,178
17,978,678
Transfer to Non-Distributable Regulatory Loss Allowance Reserve
-
-
-
1,748,974,244
(1,748,974,244)
-
Transfer to Statutory Reserve Fund
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31 March 2023
7,597,925,039
260,448,732
172,788,382
1,748,974,244
(7,544,089,315)
2,236,047,083
Balance as at 1 April 2023
7,597,925,039
260,448,732
172,788,382
1,748,974,244
(7,544,089,315)
2,236,047,083
Profit/(Loss) for the 12 month period
-
-
-
-
(1,758,019,611)
(1,758,019,611)
Rights Issue shares
2,332,191,761
-
-
-
-
2,332,191,761
Expenses related to share issue
-
-
-
-
(2,196,556)
(2,196,556)
Other comprehensive income,net of tax
-
-
-
-
(406,040)
(406,040)
Transfer to Retained Earnings
-
-
(172,788,382)
-
172,788,382
-
Transfer to Statutory Reserve Fund
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31 March 2024
9,930,116,800
260,448,732
-
1,748,974,244
(9,131,923,140)
2,807,616,636
SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
Rs.
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
Unaudited
Audited
Cash flows from operating activities
Net profit/(Loss) before taxation
(1,758,019,611)
(2,995,203,435)
Adjustments for ,
Depreciation
27,310,351
33,967,615
Amortization of intangible assets
18,983,976
33,237,142
Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
19,322,805
(28,884,815)
Amortisation expenses on right-of-use assets
50,018,096
64,494,661
Impairment charge on bad and doubtful debts
642,127,647
1,809,774,888
Provision for defined benefit plans
13,664,733
6,091,233
Interest expenses
2,781,033,747
3,891,334,065
Operating profit before working capital changes
1,794,441,745
2,814,811,354
(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease & HP rental Receivables
3,784,805,867
3,135,096,590
(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables
4,391,668,167
(870,203,637)
(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)
(62,166,077)
(316,466,799)
(Increase)/Decrease in Placements with Banks and Other Finance Companies
1,287,187,173
(433,221,806)
(Increase)/Decrease in other assets
253,444,329
(235,994,418)
(Decrease)/Increase in amounts due to customers
(4,949,071,359)
(3,168,405,562)
Increase/(Decrease) in other payables
(105,036,236)
72,494,068
Cash generated from operations
6,395,273,607
998,109,790
Interest paid
(2,781,033,747)
(3,891,334,065)
Taxes paid
-
-
Defined benefit plan costs paid
(21,573,618)
(10,717,653)
Net cash generated from operating activities
3,592,666,242
(2,903,941,928)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment & Intangible Assets
(16,205,461)
22,096,003
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
354,764,255
56,869,732
Net cash used in investing activities
338,558,794
78,965,735
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceed from long term borrowings-Bank Loan
2,107,161,396
650,000,000
Repayment of long term borrowings- Bank Loan
(3,170,099,883)
(1,985,327,133)
Rights issue of shares
2,332,191,761
851,497,316
Expenses related to share issue
(2,196,556)
(1,646,405)
Proceed from Subordinated Loan
-
109,640,262
Proceeds from commercial papers
6,125,648,006
22,666,462,890
Repayment of commercial papers
(11,403,728,397)
(19,317,130,576)
Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(67,292,916)
(76,210,435)
Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities
(4,078,316,589)
2,897,285,919
Net Increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(147,091,553)
72,309,726
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
458,407,424
386,097,698
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
311,315,871
458,407,424
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
Cash & Bank balances
333,866,263
493,667,734
Bank overdrafts
(22,550,392)
(35,260,310)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
311,315,871
458,407,424
SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY MEASUREMENT BASIS
Rs.
Financial Assets recognised
Financial Assets at Fair Value
Financial Assets at Amortised
through Other Comprehensive
Total
through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)
Cost (AC)
Income (FVTOCI)
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
-
-
-
-
333,866,263
493,667,734
333,866,263
493,667,734
Placements with Banks and Other Finance Companies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Securities purchased under repurchase agreements
-
-
-
-
603,494,798
1,890,681,971
603,494,798
1,890,681,971
Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)
378,632,877
316,466,799
-
-
-
-
378,632,877
316,466,799
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables to Other Customers
-
-
-
-
3,676,196,978
8,842,788,482
3,676,196,978
8,842,788,482
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rental and Hire Purchase Receivables
-
-
-
-
4,164,451,700
7,816,461,877
4,164,451,700
7,816,461,877
Investment in Dealing Securities
-
-
30,600
30,600
-
-
30,600
30,600
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Other Financial Assets
-
-
-
-
1,463,900,099
1,648,170,954
1,463,900,099
1,648,170,954
Total Financial Assets
378,632,877
316,466,799
30,600
30,600
10,241,909,838
20,691,771,017
10,620,573,315
21,008,268,417
Rs.
Financial Liabilities at
Total
Amortised Cost (AC)
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Liabilities
Bank Overdrafts
22,550,392
35,260,310
22,550,392
35,260,310
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Interest bearing Borrowings to Banks
-
150,000,000
-
150,000,000
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Deposits due to Customers
7,481,875,598
12,430,946,956
7,481,875,598
12,430,946,956
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Other Borrowed Funds
557,885,592
6,766,179,291
557,885,592
6,766,179,291
Lease Liabilities
75,979,132
129,509,241
75,979,132
129,509,241
Total Financial Liabilities
8,138,290,713
19,511,895,798
8,138,290,713
19,511,895,798
SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
EXPLANATORY NOTES
1. The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
2. Information on shares for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as given below.
Market Price per Share (Rs.)
CRL.N0000
CRL.R0000
Highest
6.50
0.10
Lowest
5.50
0.10
Closing
5.70
0.10
Ratios
Debt to equity ratio (Times)
3.03
Liquid assets ratio (%) - Statutory Minimum 10%
16.37
3. There are no changes in the accounting policies and methods of computations since the publication of Annual report for the year ended March 31, 2023.
4. The Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.
5. The presentation and classification of figures for the corresponding period of the previous year have been amended, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current year.
6. There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities, which were disclosed in the Annual report for the year ended March 31, 2023.
7. No circumstances have arisen since the statement of financial position date, which would require adjustments to or disclosure in the financial statements.
8. Capital Adequacy Ratio
Company Capital adequacy requirements (Both Tier 1 & Tier 2) are below the minimum requirement since April 2022. The Capital Adequacy ratio has improved to 5.6% subsequent to the Rights issue of Rs. 2.3Bn in March 2024. (Refer Note 14.5). The Board of Directors has taken all required actions to comply with the minimum Capital Adequacy ratio requirements in the financial year ending March 31, 2025
SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
EXPLANATORY NOTES (Cont;)
9. Twenty Major Shareholders as at 31 March 2024
Name
No. of Shares
(%)
SOFTLOGIC CAPITAL PLC, PAN ASIA BANKING CORPORATION PLC/SOFTLOGIC CAPITAL PLC
918,701,788
95.44%
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC-A/C NO. 04 (PARTICIPATING FUND)
15,688,030
1.63%
SOFTLOGIC HOLDINGS PLC
5,657,598
0.59%
VANIK INCORPORATION LTD
5,376,068
0.56%
MR. KULAPPUARACHCHIGE DON DAMMIKA PERERA
3,154,253
0.33%
L.B. FINANCE LIMITED.
2,090,000
0.22%
PEOPLES BANK/ASOKA KARIYAWASAM PATHIRAGE
1,653,822
0.17%
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/SUBRAMANIAM VASUDEVAN
1,079,585
0.11%
MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/B. JANEGAN
673,174
0.07%
PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/L.P.HAPANGAMA
608,959
0.06%
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/ARUNASALAM SITHAMPALAM
274,303
0.03%
DIALOG FINANCE PLC/P.B.C. KURERA
202,225
0.02%
MR. DICKOWITA KANKANAMGE ATHULA KITHSIRI WEERATHUNGA
175,150
0.02%
SAMPATH BANK PLC/MR. ABISHEK SITHAMPALAM
159,782
0.02%
MRS. PAMELA CHRISTINE COORAY
132,444
0.01%
MR. THARMALINGAM LOGANATHAN
114,277
0.01%
MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC 01
112,056
0.01%
PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/L.H.L.M.P.HARADASA
107,850
0.01%
SEYLAN BANK LIMITED/JAMES HENRY PAUL RATNAYAKE
106,646
0.01%
MR. ADDARA PATHIRANAGE SOMASIRI
100,000
0.01%
PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/DR.H.S.D.SOYSA & MRS.G.SOYSA
100,000
0.01%
956,268,010
99.34%
Others
6,305,181
0.66%
Total
962,573,191
100.00%
10. Directors' Shareholding as at 31 March 2024
Names of Directors
No. of Shares
(%)
1. Mr. Dinesh P. Renganathan (Resigned w.e.f. 02 May 2024)
Nil
Nil
2. Mr. H. K. Kaimal
Nil
Nil
3. Mr. H.S. Samantha Dabare (Appointed as Acting Chairman w.e.f. 02 May 2024)
Nil
Nil
4. Mr. R.J.Perera.
9,600
0.00%
5. Mr. C. Kalupahana (Appointed w.e.f. 24 Oct 2023)
Nil
Nil
11. Public shareholding as at 31 March 2024
Public holding
20,821,953
2.17%
Number of public shareholders
2019
12. Float adjusted market Capitalization as at 31 March 2024
Threshold
Compliance (Y/N)
Value
Float adjusted market Capitalization (Rs)
Less than 1 Bn
Yes
-
Minimum Public Holding (%)
Minimum 10%
No
2.17%
In terms of Rule 7.14.1(b) of the Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange, Softlogic Finance PLC is hereby announced that the Company is non-compliant with the Public Holding percentage as specified in Rule 7.14.(b) of the Listing Rules.
SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
EXPLANATORY NOTES (Contd.)
13 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Details of significant related party disclosures are as follows:
13.1 Transactions with Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs)
Key Managerial Personnel includes Members of the Board of Directors of the Company and of it's Holding Company.
Short-term employee benefits for the period
Rs.
8,272,772
13.2 Transactions, arrangements and agreements involving KMPs and their close members of the family
The following provides the total amount of transactions which have been entered in to with Key Managerial Personnel and their close family members.
Time Deposits
Rs.
-
Savings Deposits
Rs.
-
13.3 Transactions with Group Companies
The Company enters into transactions with group companies and the following tables shows the outstanding balances and corresponding transactions during the period ended March 31, 2024
Rs.
(Receivables)
Loans, Advances &
Borrowings /
Plant & Equip.
Company
Relationship
Income Earned
Cost Incurred
Purchased /
/Payables
Investments
Deposits
(sold)
Softlogic Capital PLC
Parent Company
-
-
-
-
416,362,278
-
Softlogic Corporate Services (Pvt) Ltd
Affiliated Company
-
-
-
-
4,889,821
-
Softlogic Brands (Pvt) Ltd
Group Company
-
-
345,674
-
14,688
-
Softlogic Holdings PLC
Ultimate Parent Company
-
-
-
-
1,200,199
-
Softlogic Retail (Pvt) Ltd
Affiliated Company
(1,022,484)
-
312
-
29,057,392
-
Softlogic Computers (Pvt) Ltd
Affiliated Company
-
-
-
-
801,745
-
Softlogic Information Technologies (Pvt) Ltd
Affiliated Company
27,300
-
-
-
265,300
-
Softlogic BPO Services (Pvt) Ltd
Affiliated Company
-
1,011,953
-
208,449
50,192,235
-
Future Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd
Affiliated Company
112,502
-
-
-
15,186,382
-
Softlogic Life PLC
Affiliated Company
(1,799,798)
-
-
-
8,116,711
-
SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC
EXPLANATORY NOTES (Contd.)
14 Utilisation of funds raised via capital market.
The company has raised funds via the capital market through a rights issue on 20th December 2019. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the
14.1 right issue circular is given below.
% of utilisation
Clarification if not fully
Objective
Amount allocated as
Proposed date of
% of total
Amount utilised in Rs.
utilised including if not
Objective as per Circular
Amount allocated from
against allocation
number
per Circular in Rs.
utilisation as per Circular
proceeds
(B)
utilized where are the funds
(B/A)
proceeds in Rs. (A)
invested
To Settle the utilized overdraft facilities
Within 2 monhs from
(a)
474,880,432
the completion of the
474,880,432
79%
474,880,432
100%
N/A
of the company
Rights Issue
To expand the lending activities of the
Within 2 monhs from
(b)
127,614,800
the completion of the
127,614,800
21%
127,614,800
100%
N/A
company
Rights Issue
602,495,232
602,495,232
100%
602,495,232
14.2
The company has raised funds further via the capital market through a rights issue on 15th December 2020. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the right issue circular is given below.
% of utilisation
Clarification if not fully
Objective
Amount allocated as
Proposed date of
% of total
Amount utilised in Rs.
utilised including if not
Objective as per Circular
against allocation
number
per Circular in Rs.
utilisation as per Circular Amount allocated from
proceeds
(B)
utilized where are the funds
(B/A)
proceeds in Rs. (A)
invested
- To repay maturity liabilities
To increase the secured lending portfolio
Within 6 months from
(b)
to the required regulatory levels
1,901,994,752
the completion of the
1,901,994,752
100%
1,901,994,752
100%
N/A
(i) Leasing
Rights issue
(ii) Other lending
1,901,994,752
1,901,994,752
100%
1,901,994,752
The company has raised funds further via the capital market through a rights issue on 26th August 2021. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the
14.3 right issue circular is given below.
% of utilisation
Clarification if not fully
Objective
Amount allocated as
Proposed date of
% of total
Amount utilised in Rs.
utilised including if not
Objective as per Circular
against allocation
number
per Circular in Rs.
utilisation as per Circular Amount allocated from
proceeds
(B)
utilized where are the funds
(B/A)
proceeds in Rs. (A)
invested
(a)
To improve the Capital adequacy ratio
-
Immediate
-
0%
-
0%
N/A
To repay maturity liabilities,
- utilize in the lending and other business operations.
Within 6 months from
To increase the secured lending portfolio
2,239,667,740 the completion of the
2,239,667,740
100%
2,239,667,740
100%
N/A
Rights issue
(c)
to the required regulatory levels
(i) Leasing
(ii) Other lending *
2,239,667,740
2,239,667,740
100%
2,239,667,740
- The maturity liabilities mentioned above under objective (c), include forecasted outflow of fixed deposits. If the outflow is less than expected and as a result if any proceeds from the rights remain unutilized, such amount will be utilized in lending and other business operations.
14.4 The company has raised funds further via the capital market through a rights issue on 08 December 2022. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the right issue circular is given below.
% of utilisation
Clarification if not fully
Objective
Amount allocated as
Proposed date of
% of total
Amount utilised in Rs.
utilised including if not
Objective as per Circular
Amount allocated from
against allocation
number
per Circular in Rs.
utilisation as per Circular
proceeds
(B)
utilized where are the funds
(B/A)
proceeds in Rs. (A)
invested
(a)
To improve the Capital adequacy ratio
-
Immediate
-
0%
-
0%
N/A
(b)
To settle the working capital loan
851,497,316
Immediate
851,497,316
100%
851,497,316
100%
N/A
borrowed from Softlogic Capital PLC.
851,497,316
851,497,316
100%
851,497,316
14.5 The company has raised funds further via the capital market through a rights issue on 27 March 2024. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the right issue circular is given below.
% of utilisation
Clarification if not fully
Objective
Amount allocated as
Proposed date of
% of total
Amount utilised in Rs.
utilised including if not
Objective as per Circular
Amount allocated from
against allocation
number
per Circular in Rs.
utilisation as per Circular
proceeds
(B)
utilized where are the funds
(B/A)
proceeds in Rs. (A)
invested
To improve the Capital adequacy ratio as
(a)
per the Finance Business Act Direction
-
Immediate
-
0%
-
0%
N/A
No. 03 of 2018
To address the serious loss of capital
(b)
situation as per S220 of the Companies
-
Immediate
-
0%
-
0%
N/A
Act No. 07 of 2007
To
improve
the
Core
Capital
( c )
Requirement,
as stipulated
by
the
-
Immediate
-
0%
-
0%
N/A
Finance Business Act Direction No.2 of
2017
(d)
To settle Subordinated Debt of Rs. 900
1,049,966,135
Immediate
1,049,966,135
45%
1,049,966,135
100%
N/A
Mn obtained from Softlogic Capital PLC
To settle multiple short term loans of Rs.
(e)
920 Mn obtained from Softlogic Capital
1,090,382,066
Immediate
1,090,382,066
47%
1,090,382,066
100%
N/A
PLC
(f)
To
settle the
Securitization
loan
&
191,843,560
Immediate
191,843,560
8%
191,843,560
100%
N/A
Commercial papers as per the maturities
2,332,191,761
2,332,191,761
100%
2,332,191,761
