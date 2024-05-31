SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Quarter ended

31 March 2024

( Company Registration No: PB641PQ )

No 13, De Fonseka Place, Colombo 04

SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

Rs.

03 Months Period ended

12 Months Period ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Income

523,510,391

1,118,961,224

2,735,584,923

4,199,168,041

Interest income

516,698,769

1,026,165,387

2,591,559,219

3,925,424,279

Interest expenses

(369,346,111)

(1,121,436,337)

(2,781,033,747)

(3,891,334,065)

Net interest income

147,352,658

(95,270,949)

(189,474,528)

34,090,214

Fee and commission income

47,798,137

42,027,743

90,926,201

99,060,164

Other operating income

(40,986,515)

50,768,093

53,099,504

174,683,598

Total operating income

154,164,280

(2,475,113)

(45,448,824)

307,833,976

Impairment (charge)/ reversal for loans and other losses

(159,929,010)

(347,934,530)

(642,127,647)

(1,809,774,888)

Net Operating Income

(5,764,729)

(350,409,643)

(687,576,471)

(1,501,940,912)

Operating expenses

Personnel costs

(50,557,233)

(111,434,317)

(358,881,891)

(490,810,119)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(5,156,048)

(7,681,658)

(27,310,351)

(33,967,615)

Amortization of intangible assets

(4,749,369)

(8,309,286)

(18,983,976)

(33,237,142)

Other operating expenses

(133,944,736)

(253,412,058)

(665,266,922)

(935,247,646)

Operating profit / (Loss) before Value Added Tax on financial services

(200,172,116)

(731,246,962)

(1,758,019,611)

(2,995,203,435)

VAT on financial services

-

-

-

-

Profit / (Loss) before income tax

(200,172,116)

(731,246,962)

(1,758,019,611)

(2,995,203,435)

Income tax Reversal/ (expense)

-

-

-

-

Profit / (Loss) for the period

(200,172,116)

(731,246,962)

(1,758,019,611)

(2,995,203,435)

Other comprehensive income/ (expenses)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Net of Actuarial gain/(loss) on post employment benefit obligations

(406,040)

5,333,178

(406,040)

5,333,178

Deffered tax on Capital gain arising on revaluation of land

-

(5,419,500)

-

-

Gain/(Loss) arising on revaluation of land and building

-

18,065,000

-

12,645,500

Other comprehensive income for the Period , net of tax

(406,040)

17,978,678

(406,040)

17,978,678

Total comprehensive income/(expenses) for the Period

(200,578,156)

(713,268,285)

(1,758,425,651)

(2,977,224,758)

Basic earnings per Share(Rs.) - Annualised

(0.83)

(4.80)

(2.88)

(5.66)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit

SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH

Rs.

Stated

Statutory Reserve

Non-Distributable

Revaluation Reserve

Regulatory Loss

Retained Earnings

Total

Capital

Fund

Allowance Reserve

Balance as at 1 April 2022

6,746,427,723

260,448,732

160,142,882

-

(2,803,598,408)

4,363,420,930

Profit/(Loss) for the 12 month period

-

-

-

-

(2,995,203,435)

(2,995,203,435)

Rights Issue shares

851,497,316

-

-

-

-

851,497,316

Expenses related to share issue

-

-

-

-

(1,646,405)

(1,646,405)

Other comprehensive income,net of tax

-

-

12,645,500

-

5,333,178

17,978,678

Transfer to Non-Distributable Regulatory Loss Allowance Reserve

-

-

-

1,748,974,244

(1,748,974,244)

-

Transfer to Statutory Reserve Fund

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31 March 2023

7,597,925,039

260,448,732

172,788,382

1,748,974,244

(7,544,089,315)

2,236,047,083

Balance as at 1 April 2023

7,597,925,039

260,448,732

172,788,382

1,748,974,244

(7,544,089,315)

2,236,047,083

Profit/(Loss) for the 12 month period

-

-

-

-

(1,758,019,611)

(1,758,019,611)

Rights Issue shares

2,332,191,761

-

-

-

-

2,332,191,761

Expenses related to share issue

-

-

-

-

(2,196,556)

(2,196,556)

Other comprehensive income,net of tax

-

-

-

-

(406,040)

(406,040)

Transfer to Retained Earnings

-

-

(172,788,382)

-

172,788,382

-

Transfer to Statutory Reserve Fund

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31 March 2024

9,930,116,800

260,448,732

-

1,748,974,244

(9,131,923,140)

2,807,616,636

SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

Rs.

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

Unaudited

Audited

Cash flows from operating activities

Net profit/(Loss) before taxation

(1,758,019,611)

(2,995,203,435)

Adjustments for ,

Depreciation

27,310,351

33,967,615

Amortization of intangible assets

18,983,976

33,237,142

Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment

19,322,805

(28,884,815)

Amortisation expenses on right-of-use assets

50,018,096

64,494,661

Impairment charge on bad and doubtful debts

642,127,647

1,809,774,888

Provision for defined benefit plans

13,664,733

6,091,233

Interest expenses

2,781,033,747

3,891,334,065

Operating profit before working capital changes

1,794,441,745

2,814,811,354

(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease & HP rental Receivables

3,784,805,867

3,135,096,590

(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables

4,391,668,167

(870,203,637)

(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)

(62,166,077)

(316,466,799)

(Increase)/Decrease in Placements with Banks and Other Finance Companies

1,287,187,173

(433,221,806)

(Increase)/Decrease in other assets

253,444,329

(235,994,418)

(Decrease)/Increase in amounts due to customers

(4,949,071,359)

(3,168,405,562)

Increase/(Decrease) in other payables

(105,036,236)

72,494,068

Cash generated from operations

6,395,273,607

998,109,790

Interest paid

(2,781,033,747)

(3,891,334,065)

Taxes paid

-

-

Defined benefit plan costs paid

(21,573,618)

(10,717,653)

Net cash generated from operating activities

3,592,666,242

(2,903,941,928)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment & Intangible Assets

(16,205,461)

22,096,003

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

354,764,255

56,869,732

Net cash used in investing activities

338,558,794

78,965,735

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceed from long term borrowings-Bank Loan

2,107,161,396

650,000,000

Repayment of long term borrowings- Bank Loan

(3,170,099,883)

(1,985,327,133)

Rights issue of shares

2,332,191,761

851,497,316

Expenses related to share issue

(2,196,556)

(1,646,405)

Proceed from Subordinated Loan

-

109,640,262

Proceeds from commercial papers

6,125,648,006

22,666,462,890

Repayment of commercial papers

(11,403,728,397)

(19,317,130,576)

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(67,292,916)

(76,210,435)

Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities

(4,078,316,589)

2,897,285,919

Net Increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(147,091,553)

72,309,726

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

458,407,424

386,097,698

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

311,315,871

458,407,424

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

Cash & Bank balances

333,866,263

493,667,734

Bank overdrafts

(22,550,392)

(35,260,310)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

311,315,871

458,407,424

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit

SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY MEASUREMENT BASIS

Rs.

Financial Assets recognised

Financial Assets at Fair Value

Financial Assets at Amortised

through Other Comprehensive

Total

through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)

Cost (AC)

Income (FVTOCI)

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

-

-

-

-

333,866,263

493,667,734

333,866,263

493,667,734

Placements with Banks and Other Finance Companies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Securities purchased under repurchase agreements

-

-

-

-

603,494,798

1,890,681,971

603,494,798

1,890,681,971

Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)

378,632,877

316,466,799

-

-

-

-

378,632,877

316,466,799

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables to Other Customers

-

-

-

-

3,676,196,978

8,842,788,482

3,676,196,978

8,842,788,482

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rental and Hire Purchase Receivables

-

-

-

-

4,164,451,700

7,816,461,877

4,164,451,700

7,816,461,877

Investment in Dealing Securities

-

-

30,600

30,600

-

-

30,600

30,600

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Other Financial Assets

-

-

-

-

1,463,900,099

1,648,170,954

1,463,900,099

1,648,170,954

Total Financial Assets

378,632,877

316,466,799

30,600

30,600

10,241,909,838

20,691,771,017

10,620,573,315

21,008,268,417

Rs.

Financial Liabilities at

Total

Amortised Cost (AC)

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Liabilities

Bank Overdrafts

22,550,392

35,260,310

22,550,392

35,260,310

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Interest bearing Borrowings to Banks

-

150,000,000

-

150,000,000

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Deposits due to Customers

7,481,875,598

12,430,946,956

7,481,875,598

12,430,946,956

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Other Borrowed Funds

557,885,592

6,766,179,291

557,885,592

6,766,179,291

Lease Liabilities

75,979,132

129,509,241

75,979,132

129,509,241

Total Financial Liabilities

8,138,290,713

19,511,895,798

8,138,290,713

19,511,895,798

SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

EXPLANATORY NOTES

1. The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

2. Information on shares for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as given below.

Market Price per Share (Rs.)

CRL.N0000

CRL.R0000

Highest

6.50

0.10

Lowest

5.50

0.10

Closing

5.70

0.10

Ratios

Debt to equity ratio (Times)

3.03

Liquid assets ratio (%) - Statutory Minimum 10%

16.37

3. There are no changes in the accounting policies and methods of computations since the publication of Annual report for the year ended March 31, 2023.

4. The Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

5. The presentation and classification of figures for the corresponding period of the previous year have been amended, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current year.

6. There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities, which were disclosed in the Annual report for the year ended March 31, 2023.

7. No circumstances have arisen since the statement of financial position date, which would require adjustments to or disclosure in the financial statements.

8. Capital Adequacy Ratio

Company Capital adequacy requirements (Both Tier 1 & Tier 2) are below the minimum requirement since April 2022. The Capital Adequacy ratio has improved to 5.6% subsequent to the Rights issue of Rs. 2.3Bn in March 2024. (Refer Note 14.5). The Board of Directors has taken all required actions to comply with the minimum Capital Adequacy ratio requirements in the financial year ending March 31, 2025

SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

EXPLANATORY NOTES (Cont;)

9. Twenty Major Shareholders as at 31 March 2024

Name

No. of Shares

(%)

SOFTLOGIC CAPITAL PLC, PAN ASIA BANKING CORPORATION PLC/SOFTLOGIC CAPITAL PLC

918,701,788

95.44%

SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC-A/C NO. 04 (PARTICIPATING FUND)

15,688,030

1.63%

SOFTLOGIC HOLDINGS PLC

5,657,598

0.59%

VANIK INCORPORATION LTD

5,376,068

0.56%

MR. KULAPPUARACHCHIGE DON DAMMIKA PERERA

3,154,253

0.33%

L.B. FINANCE LIMITED.

2,090,000

0.22%

PEOPLES BANK/ASOKA KARIYAWASAM PATHIRAGE

1,653,822

0.17%

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/SUBRAMANIAM VASUDEVAN

1,079,585

0.11%

MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/B. JANEGAN

673,174

0.07%

PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/L.P.HAPANGAMA

608,959

0.06%

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/ARUNASALAM SITHAMPALAM

274,303

0.03%

DIALOG FINANCE PLC/P.B.C. KURERA

202,225

0.02%

MR. DICKOWITA KANKANAMGE ATHULA KITHSIRI WEERATHUNGA

175,150

0.02%

SAMPATH BANK PLC/MR. ABISHEK SITHAMPALAM

159,782

0.02%

MRS. PAMELA CHRISTINE COORAY

132,444

0.01%

MR. THARMALINGAM LOGANATHAN

114,277

0.01%

MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC 01

112,056

0.01%

PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/L.H.L.M.P.HARADASA

107,850

0.01%

SEYLAN BANK LIMITED/JAMES HENRY PAUL RATNAYAKE

106,646

0.01%

MR. ADDARA PATHIRANAGE SOMASIRI

100,000

0.01%

PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/DR.H.S.D.SOYSA & MRS.G.SOYSA

100,000

0.01%

956,268,010

99.34%

Others

6,305,181

0.66%

Total

962,573,191

100.00%

10. Directors' Shareholding as at 31 March 2024

Names of Directors

No. of Shares

(%)

1. Mr. Dinesh P. Renganathan (Resigned w.e.f. 02 May 2024)

Nil

Nil

2. Mr. H. K. Kaimal

Nil

Nil

3. Mr. H.S. Samantha Dabare (Appointed as Acting Chairman w.e.f. 02 May 2024)

Nil

Nil

4. Mr. R.J.Perera.

9,600

0.00%

5. Mr. C. Kalupahana (Appointed w.e.f. 24 Oct 2023)

Nil

Nil

11. Public shareholding as at 31 March 2024

Public holding

20,821,953

2.17%

Number of public shareholders

2019

12. Float adjusted market Capitalization as at 31 March 2024

Threshold

Compliance (Y/N)

Value

Float adjusted market Capitalization (Rs)

Less than 1 Bn

Yes

-

Minimum Public Holding (%)

Minimum 10%

No

2.17%

In terms of Rule 7.14.1(b) of the Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange, Softlogic Finance PLC is hereby announced that the Company is non-compliant with the Public Holding percentage as specified in Rule 7.14.(b) of the Listing Rules.

SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

EXPLANATORY NOTES (Contd.)

13 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Details of significant related party disclosures are as follows:

13.1 Transactions with Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs)

Key Managerial Personnel includes Members of the Board of Directors of the Company and of it's Holding Company.

Short-term employee benefits for the period

Rs.

8,272,772

13.2 Transactions, arrangements and agreements involving KMPs and their close members of the family

The following provides the total amount of transactions which have been entered in to with Key Managerial Personnel and their close family members.

Time Deposits

Rs.

-

Savings Deposits

Rs.

-

13.3 Transactions with Group Companies

The Company enters into transactions with group companies and the following tables shows the outstanding balances and corresponding transactions during the period ended March 31, 2024

Rs.

(Receivables)

Loans, Advances &

Borrowings /

Plant & Equip.

Company

Relationship

Income Earned

Cost Incurred

Purchased /

/Payables

Investments

Deposits

(sold)

Softlogic Capital PLC

Parent Company

-

-

-

-

416,362,278

-

Softlogic Corporate Services (Pvt) Ltd

Affiliated Company

-

-

-

-

4,889,821

-

Softlogic Brands (Pvt) Ltd

Group Company

-

-

345,674

-

14,688

-

Softlogic Holdings PLC

Ultimate Parent Company

-

-

-

-

1,200,199

-

Softlogic Retail (Pvt) Ltd

Affiliated Company

(1,022,484)

-

312

-

29,057,392

-

Softlogic Computers (Pvt) Ltd

Affiliated Company

-

-

-

-

801,745

-

Softlogic Information Technologies (Pvt) Ltd

Affiliated Company

27,300

-

-

-

265,300

-

Softlogic BPO Services (Pvt) Ltd

Affiliated Company

-

1,011,953

-

208,449

50,192,235

-

Future Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd

Affiliated Company

112,502

-

-

-

15,186,382

-

Softlogic Life PLC

Affiliated Company

(1,799,798)

-

-

-

8,116,711

-

SOFTLOGIC FINANCE PLC

EXPLANATORY NOTES (Contd.)

14 Utilisation of funds raised via capital market.

The company has raised funds via the capital market through a rights issue on 20th December 2019. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the

14.1 right issue circular is given below.

% of utilisation

Clarification if not fully

Objective

Amount allocated as

Proposed date of

% of total

Amount utilised in Rs.

utilised including if not

Objective as per Circular

Amount allocated from

against allocation

number

per Circular in Rs.

utilisation as per Circular

proceeds

(B)

utilized where are the funds

(B/A)

proceeds in Rs. (A)

invested

To Settle the utilized overdraft facilities

Within 2 monhs from

(a)

474,880,432

the completion of the

474,880,432

79%

474,880,432

100%

N/A

of the company

Rights Issue

To expand the lending activities of the

Within 2 monhs from

(b)

127,614,800

the completion of the

127,614,800

21%

127,614,800

100%

N/A

company

Rights Issue

602,495,232

602,495,232

100%

602,495,232

14.2

The company has raised funds further via the capital market through a rights issue on 15th December 2020. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the right issue circular is given below.

% of utilisation

Clarification if not fully

Objective

Amount allocated as

Proposed date of

% of total

Amount utilised in Rs.

utilised including if not

Objective as per Circular

against allocation

number

per Circular in Rs.

utilisation as per Circular Amount allocated from

proceeds

(B)

utilized where are the funds

(B/A)

proceeds in Rs. (A)

invested

  1. To repay maturity liabilities

To increase the secured lending portfolio

Within 6 months from

(b)

to the required regulatory levels

1,901,994,752

the completion of the

1,901,994,752

100%

1,901,994,752

100%

N/A

(i) Leasing

Rights issue

(ii) Other lending

1,901,994,752

1,901,994,752

100%

1,901,994,752

The company has raised funds further via the capital market through a rights issue on 26th August 2021. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the

14.3 right issue circular is given below.

% of utilisation

Clarification if not fully

Objective

Amount allocated as

Proposed date of

% of total

Amount utilised in Rs.

utilised including if not

Objective as per Circular

against allocation

number

per Circular in Rs.

utilisation as per Circular Amount allocated from

proceeds

(B)

utilized where are the funds

(B/A)

proceeds in Rs. (A)

invested

(a)

To improve the Capital adequacy ratio

-

Immediate

-

0%

-

0%

N/A

To repay maturity liabilities,

  1. utilize in the lending and other business operations.

Within 6 months from

To increase the secured lending portfolio

2,239,667,740 the completion of the

2,239,667,740

100%

2,239,667,740

100%

N/A

Rights issue

(c)

to the required regulatory levels

(i) Leasing

(ii) Other lending *

2,239,667,740

2,239,667,740

100%

2,239,667,740

  • The maturity liabilities mentioned above under objective (c), include forecasted outflow of fixed deposits. If the outflow is less than expected and as a result if any proceeds from the rights remain unutilized, such amount will be utilized in lending and other business operations.

14.4 The company has raised funds further via the capital market through a rights issue on 08 December 2022. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the right issue circular is given below.

% of utilisation

Clarification if not fully

Objective

Amount allocated as

Proposed date of

% of total

Amount utilised in Rs.

utilised including if not

Objective as per Circular

Amount allocated from

against allocation

number

per Circular in Rs.

utilisation as per Circular

proceeds

(B)

utilized where are the funds

(B/A)

proceeds in Rs. (A)

invested

(a)

To improve the Capital adequacy ratio

-

Immediate

-

0%

-

0%

N/A

(b)

To settle the working capital loan

851,497,316

Immediate

851,497,316

100%

851,497,316

100%

N/A

borrowed from Softlogic Capital PLC.

851,497,316

851,497,316

100%

851,497,316

14.5 The company has raised funds further via the capital market through a rights issue on 27 March 2024. The progress of uitlisation of the capital raised as per the objectives stated in the right issue circular is given below.

% of utilisation

Clarification if not fully

Objective

Amount allocated as

Proposed date of

% of total

Amount utilised in Rs.

utilised including if not

Objective as per Circular

Amount allocated from

against allocation

number

per Circular in Rs.

utilisation as per Circular

proceeds

(B)

utilized where are the funds

(B/A)

proceeds in Rs. (A)

invested

To improve the Capital adequacy ratio as

(a)

per the Finance Business Act Direction

-

Immediate

-

0%

-

0%

N/A

No. 03 of 2018

To address the serious loss of capital

(b)

situation as per S220 of the Companies

-

Immediate

-

0%

-

0%

N/A

Act No. 07 of 2007

To

improve

the

Core

Capital

( c )

Requirement,

as stipulated

by

the

-

Immediate

-

0%

-

0%

N/A

Finance Business Act Direction No.2 of

2017

(d)

To settle Subordinated Debt of Rs. 900

1,049,966,135

Immediate

1,049,966,135

45%

1,049,966,135

100%

N/A

Mn obtained from Softlogic Capital PLC

To settle multiple short term loans of Rs.

(e)

920 Mn obtained from Softlogic Capital

1,090,382,066

Immediate

1,090,382,066

47%

1,090,382,066

100%

N/A

PLC

(f)

To

settle the

Securitization

loan

&

191,843,560

Immediate

191,843,560

8%

191,843,560

100%

N/A

Commercial papers as per the maturities

2,332,191,761

2,332,191,761

100%

2,332,191,761

