INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
INCOME STATEMENT
For the Period ended 31 March
Note
2024
2023
Change
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
%
Audited
Audited
Gross written premiums
5
7,162,827
5,984,618
20
Premiums ceded to reinsurers
(635,640)
(639,612)
(1)
Net written premiums
6,527,187
5,345,006
22
Other revenue
Net finance income
1,764,710
1,732,591
2
Net realised gains
581,700
39
1491438
Net fair value (losses)/ gains
(427,083)
207,236
306
Other operating income
1,945
2,562
(24)
Total other revenue
1,921,272
1,942,428
(1)
Total net revenue
6
8,448,459
7,287,434
16
Net benefits, claims and expenses
Net insurance benefits and claims paid
(3,367,726)
(3,188,942)
6
Net change in insurance claims outstanding
(57,416)
47,830
(220)
Change in insurance contracts liabilities
(557,262)
65,026
(957)
Underwriting and net acquisition cost (Net of reinsurance)
(1,490,712)
(1,371,103)
9
Other operating and administration expenses
(1,495,699)
(1,261,235)
19
Impairment reversal / (provision) on financial investments
117,878
(156,114)
(176)
Finance cost
7
(401,350)
(602,136)
(33)
Total benefits, claims and expenses
(7,252,287)
(6,466,674)
12
Profit before tax
8
1,196,172
820,760
46
Income tax expenses
(342,559)
(319,124)
7
Profit for the period
853,613
501,636
70
Profit attributable to;
Owners of the Company
853,613
501,636
70
Non controlling interest
-
-
853,613
501,636
70
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
17
2.28
1.34
70
Diluted earnings per share (Rs.)
17
2.28
1.34
70
The Notes form an integral part of these Interim Financial Statements.
Page 2 of 17
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Period ended 31 March
2024
2023
Change
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
%
Audited
Audited
Profit for the period
853,613
501,636
70
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to income statement
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
(55,427)
206,864
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value - Life fund
37,873
(15,462)
Related tax / deferred tax
-
-
(17,554)
191,402
(109)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to income statement
Debt investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
(1,186)
64
Debt investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value - Life fund
4,711
17,495
Debt investments at FVOCI - reclassified to income statement
-
221
Related tax / deferred tax
-
-
3,525
17,780
(80)
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(14,029)
209,182
(107)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
839,584
710,818
18
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
839,584
710,818
Non - controlling interests
-
-
839,584
710,818
18
The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
Page 3 of 17
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
Note
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
Assets
Intangible assets
2,167
2,364
Property, plant and equipment
717,231
707,427
Right of use assets
673,822
611,661
Deferred Tax Assets
838,938
838,938
Financial investments
10
43,457,777
43,500,215
Loans to life policyholders
328,870
331,301
Reinsurance receivables
590,744
465,211
Premium receivables
2,190,171
2,449,089
Receivables and other assets
1,620,368
1,333,537
Cash and cash equivalents
1,353,313
1,099,679
Total assets
51,773,401
51,339,422
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Stated capital
16
1,062,500
1,062,500
Restricted regulatory reserve
798,004
798,004
Other reserves
(2,158,921)
(2,144,892)
Retained earnings
13,065,097
13,617,734
Total equity
12,766,680
13,333,346
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
11
28,549,811
27,925,474
Employee benefit liabilities
282,317
276,302
Loans and borrowings
4,802,677
5,014,997
Reinsurance payables
909,082
718,855
Other liabilities
4,093,218
3,693,758
Bank overdraft
369,616
376,690
Total liabilities
39,006,721
38,006,076
Total equity and liabilities
51,773,401
51,339,422
Net asset per share (Rs.)
15
34.04
35.56
The Notes form an integral part of these Interim Financial Statements.
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No 07 of 2007.
Sgd.
Nuwan Withanage
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board.
Sgd.
Sgd.
Ashok Pathirage
Iftikar Ahamed
Chairman
Managing Director
Colombo
07 May 2024
Page 4 of 17
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated capital
Restricted
Other
Retained
Total
For the Period ended 31 March
regulatory
reserve
earnings
reserve
Fair value Revaluation
reserve
reserves
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Balance as at 01 January 2023
1,062,500
798,004
(3,229,988)
129,733
12,112,675
10,872,924
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
501,636
501,636
Other comprehensive income for the period
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
206,864
-
-
206,864
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value - Life fund
-
-
(15,462)
-
-
(15,462)
Debt investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
64
-
-
64
Re-measurement Gain on defined benefit liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on revaluation of land and building
-
-
-
-
-
-
Debt investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value - Life fund
-
-
17,495
-
-
17,495
Debt investments at FVOCI - reclassified to income statement
-
-
221
-
-
221
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
209,182
-
-
209,182
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
209,182
-
501,636
710,818
Transaction with owners of the Company
Contribution and distribution
Interim dividend - 2022
-
-
-
-
(1,312,500)
(1,312,500)
Total transactions with owners of the Company
-
-
-
-
(1,312,500)
(1,312,500)
Balance as at 31 March 2023
1,062,500
798,004
(3,020,806)
129,733
11,301,811
10,271,242
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
2,336,768
2,336,768
Other comprehensive income for the period
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
399,844
-
-
399,844
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value - Life fund
-
-
58,595
-
-
58,595
Debt investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
42,577
-
-
42,577
Re-measurement Gain on defined benefit liabilities
-
-
-
-
(20,845)
(20,845)
Gain on revaluation of land and building
-
-
-
43,783
-
43,783
Debt investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value - Life fund
-
-
200,892
-
-
200,892
Debt investments at FVOCI - reclassified to income statement
-
-
490
-
-
490
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
702,398
43,783
(20,845)
725,336
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
702,398
43,783
2,315,923
3,062,104
Balance as at 31 December 2023
1,062,500
798,004
(2,318,408)
173,516
13,617,734
13,333,346
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
853,613
853,613
Other comprehensive income for the period
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
(55,427)
-
-
(55,427)
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value - Life fund
-
-
37,873
-
-
37,873
Debt investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
(1,186)
-
-
(1,186)
Re-measurement losses on defined benefit liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on revaluation of land and building
-
-
-
-
-
-
Debt investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value - Life fund
-
-
4,711
-
-
4,711
Debt investments at FVOCI - reclassified to income statement
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
(14,029)
-
-
(14,029)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(14,029)
-
853,613
839,584
Transaction with owners of the Company
Contribution and distribution
Interim Dividend - 2023
-
-
-
-
(1,406,250)
(1,406,250)
Total transaction with owners of the Company
-
-
-
-
(1,406,250)
(1,406,250)
Balance as at 31 March 2024
1,062,500
798,004
(2,332,437)
173,516
13,065,097
12,766,680
Page 5 of 17
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the Period ended 31 March
2024
2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before taxation
1,196,172
820,760
Adjustments for :
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
35,286
31,478
Amortisation of intangible assets
197
170
Depreciation of right of use asset
90,177
73,597
Interest expenses on lease liabilities and loans and borrowings
185,924
185,530
Provision for employee benefit liabilities
13,553
11,843
Net realised Gains
(581,700)
(39)
Net fair value (Gains)/ losses
427,083
(207,236)
Net unrealised losses on foreign currency transactions
185,575
381,968
Net amortisation of financial investments
(262,364)
(338,567)
Provision for impairment (Reversal) /losses on financial investments
(117,878)
156,114
1,172,025
1,115,618
Change in operating assets
Decrease / (Increase) in loans to life policyholders
2,431
(9,454)
Increase in reinsurance receivables
(125,533)
(144,311)
Decrease in premium receivables
258,918
203,075
Increase in receivables and other assets
(281,445)
(155,366)
(145,629)
(106,056)
Change in operating liabilities
Increase / (Decrease) in insurance contract liabilities
624,337
(43,938)
Increase in reinsurance payables
206,629
343,180
Increase / (Decrease) in other liabilities
217,162
(255,736)
1,048,128
43,506
Net cash generated from operations
2,074,524
1,053,068
Gratuity paid
(7,537)
(1,640)
Tax Paid
(216,000)
(188,614)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,850,987
862,814
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of investment securities
(14,784,111)
(13,640,614)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
14,769,330
14,336,698
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(45,090)
(60,533)
Net Acquisition of ROU Asset
(26,386)
(36,951)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(86,257)
598,600
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividend paid to equity holders
(1,406,250)
(1,312,500)
Payment of lease liabilities
(97,772)
(107,632)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,504,022)
(1,420,132)
Net increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
260,708
41,282
Net cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
722,989
431,626
Net cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March
983,697
472,908
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Cash in hand and at bank
1,353,313
909,436
Bank overdrafts
(369,616)
(436,528)
Total cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March
983,697
472,908
Page 6 of 17
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION-LIFE INSURANCE FUND
As at
Note
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
307,814
311,000
Right of use assets
664,822
600,973
Financial investments
32,880,357
33,092,231
Loans to life policyholders
328,870
331,301
Reinsurance receivables
590,744
465,211
Premium receivables
2,190,171
2,449,089
Receivables and other assets
1,291,321
1,063,438
Cash and cash equivalents
1,352,045
1,087,058
Total assets
39,606,144
39,400,301
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Other reserves
(814,237)
(856,820)
Total equity
(814,237)
(856,820)
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
11
28,549,811
27,925,474
Employee benefit liabilities
282,317
276,302
Reinsurance payables
909,082
718,855
Income tax liabilities
774,128
927,170
Other liabilities
9,535,427
10,032,630
Bank overdraft
369,616
376,690
Total liabilities
40,420,381
40,257,121
Total equity and liabilities
39,606,144
39,400,301
Page 7 of 17
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1 REPORTING ENTITY
Softlogic Life Insurance PLC ("the Company") is a public limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Sri Lanka. The Company is regulated under the Insurance Industry Act No. 43 of 2000 and amendments thereto. The Company was re - registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 and the registered office is situated at Level 16, One Galle Face Tower, Colombo - 02. The ordinary shares of the Company have a primary listing on the CSE.
2 APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The interim condensed Financial Statements for the quater ended 31 March 2024 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 07 May 2024.
3 BASIS OF PREPARATION
The interim condensed Financial Statements for the quater ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These interim condensed Financial Statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the Annual Financial Statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. Further, the provisions of the Companies Act no.7 of 2007, the Regulation of the Insurance Industry Act No 43 of 2000 and Colombo Stock Exchange have been considered in preparing these interim condensed Financial Statements. The same Accounting Policies and methods of computation as stated in the Annual Financial Statements - 2023 have been followed in preparing these interim condensed Financial Statements.
In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual Financial statements.
New SLFRS and Interpretations issued but not yet effective have not been early adopted during the period.
-
FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT AND RELATED FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES
During the period, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers into or out of Level 3 categories as per the fair value hierarchy. The fair value changes on financial instruments in Level 3 category was properly recorded in the statement of other comprehensive income. As at the reporting date, fair value would not significantly change if one or more of the inputs of financial assets classified at level 3 were changed.
- GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM
For the Period ended 31 March
2024
2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
First Year Premium
1,689,279
1,555,822
Renewal Premium
3,694,680
3,154,980
Group Life Premium
1,581,604
1,229,185
Single Premium
197,264
44,631
Total Gross Written Premium
7,162,827
5,984,618
Page 8 of 17
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
6
TOTAL NET REVENUE
For the Period ended 31 March
2024
2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
Net written premiums
6,527,187
5,345,006
Other Revenue
1,921,272
1,942,428
Total Net Revenue
8,448,459
7,287,434
7
FINANCE COST
For the Period ended 31 March
2024
2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
Interest expenses on lease liabilities and loans and borrowings
(185,924)
(185,530)
Net exchange (losses) / gains
(185,575)
(381,968)
Other finance cost
(29,851)
(34,638)
Total Finance (Cost) / Gains
(401,350)
(602,136)
8
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
For the Period ended 31 March
2024
2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
Profit Before Taxation
1,196,172
820,760
Total
1,196,172
820,760
The Company transferred Rs.932 Mn from Non participating fund to shareholder fund as surplus transfer for the quater ended 31 March 2024 (2023- 730 Mn).
9 INCOME TAX EXPENSE
The gains and profits from the Life Insurance Business are ascertained in terms of Section 67 of the Inland Revenue Act No. 24 of 2017. Accordingly, gains and profits on which tax is payable is the aggregate of;
Taxable Income Source
Applicable Tax Rate
Surplus distributed to shareholders from the Life Insurance policyholders fund as certiﬁed
30%
by the actuary
Investment income of the shareholder fund less any expenses incurred in the production of
30%
such income
Surplus distributed to a Life insurance policyholder who shares the proﬁts of a person
30%
engaged in the business of life insurance
Dividend paid out of profit recorded in shareholder fund are subject to income tax at 15%.
Page 9 of 17
SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
10
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
As at
Note
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
Amortised Cost (AC)
10.1
32,391,521
33,698,659
Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI)
10.2
5,724,919
5,174,882
Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)
10.3
5,341,337
4,626,674
Total Financial Investments
43,457,777
43,500,215
10.1
Amortised Cost (AC)
Treasury Bonds
18,757,521
18,408,368
Treasury Bills
480,141
553,716
International Sovereign Bonds
3,784,493
3,928,615
Bank Deposits
910,471
919,403
Commercial Papers
1,406,940
1,713,352
Securitized Papers
514,081
577,371
Quoted Debentures
5,967,319
6,251,253
Unquoted Debentures
308,138
301,493
Reverse Repo
262,417
1,045,088
32,391,521
33,698,659
10.2
Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI)
Equity Securities:
Quoted
2,700,694
1,759,999
Unquoted
-
326,914
Treasury Bonds
3,024,225
3,087,969
5,724,919
5,174,882
10.3
Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)
Treasury Bonds
334,268
318,208
Unlisted Perpetual Debenture
773,466
794,476
Unit Trust
4,233,603
3,513,990
5,341,337
4,626,674
11
INSURANCE CONTRACT LIABILITIES
As at
Note
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
Rs. ' 000
Rs. ' 000
Audited
Audited
Insurance Contract Liabilities
26,702,596
26,145,333
Surplus Created due to Change in Valuation method from NPV to GPV
11.1 & 11.2
1,056,535
1,056,535
Claim Payables
790,680
723,606
28,549,811
27,925,474
Page 10 of 17
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Softlogic Life Insurance plc published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 03:30:04 UTC.