SOFTLOGIC LIFE INSURANCE PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1 REPORTING ENTITY

Softlogic Life Insurance PLC ("the Company") is a public limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Sri Lanka. The Company is regulated under the Insurance Industry Act No. 43 of 2000 and amendments thereto. The Company was re - registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 and the registered office is situated at Level 16, One Galle Face Tower, Colombo - 02. The ordinary shares of the Company have a primary listing on the CSE.

2 APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The interim condensed Financial Statements for the quater ended 31 March 2024 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 07 May 2024.

3 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The interim condensed Financial Statements for the quater ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These interim condensed Financial Statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the Annual Financial Statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. Further, the provisions of the Companies Act no.7 of 2007, the Regulation of the Insurance Industry Act No 43 of 2000 and Colombo Stock Exchange have been considered in preparing these interim condensed Financial Statements. The same Accounting Policies and methods of computation as stated in the Annual Financial Statements - 2023 have been followed in preparing these interim condensed Financial Statements.

In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual Financial statements.

New SLFRS and Interpretations issued but not yet effective have not been early adopted during the period.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT AND RELATED FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES

During the period, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers into or out of Level 3 categories as per the fair value hierarchy. The fair value changes on financial instruments in Level 3 category was properly recorded in the statement of other comprehensive income. As at the reporting date, fair value would not significantly change if one or more of the inputs of financial assets classified at level 3 were changed. GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM