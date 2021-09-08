SoftOx : Open and Download Complete Second Quarter 2021 Report

Report 2nd quarter 2021 SOFT‐OX.COM/FINANCIAL‐CALENDAR‐REPORTS/

SoftOx Solutions AS is a biotech company listed on Euronext Growth Oslo with ticker 'SOFTX'. SoftOx Solutions AS was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oslo. The SoftOx Solutions Group includes the holding company SoftOx Solutions AS, the Malmö and Copenhagen subsidiaries, and subsidiary SoftOx Defense Solutions AS. SoftOx has developed a highly effective antimicrobial solution which eradicates and prevents biofilm, viral, and antimicrobial resistant infections. The technology is based on years of research and development in partnership with leading Nordic research institutes and is protected by patents. Highlights for the 2nd quarter 2021 and subsequent events (Figures in brackets apply to 2020) The results of the SWIS (SoftOx Wound Irrigation Solutions) study showed both significant improvement in wound healing and reduction in bacterial burden compared to Normal Saline (NS), positioning the product as superior towards today's market leaders. This is regarded an important confirmation on the company`s base technology.

SoftOx Solutions' hand disinfectant SafeDes® won the national hospital tender (HINAS) in Norway and will be listed in Norwegian hospitals as the only alternative to alcohol‐based products.

SoftOx has submitted a new application for national approval of its biocidal products in Norway. The application addresses the objections raised in the first application and only applies to the Norwegian market.

The Danish Medicines Agency (DKMA) has given a conditional approval for the first‐in‐human study for SoftOx Inhalation Solution (SIS) for the treatment of respiratory infections. The company expects the clinical study start to be autumn 2021.

The 2Q pre‐tax results ended with a loss of NOK 21.2 million (loss of NOK 9.8 million). Results are in line with our business plan and the increased costs are due to high activity in research and development, costs which are being expensed not capitalized.

The SoftOx Biofilm Eradicator (SBE) study started as planned at the end of May, but due to the nurses' strike in Denmark patient recruitment has been delayed. As of August 28th, the strike has ended, and SoftOx expects patient recruitment to improve. 1

Key figures for the SoftOx Solutions Group (SoftOx) as of 30.06.2021 A statement from CEO Geir Almås (Further details are also given later in the report) It has been an exciting first half of 2021 - filled with opportunities for advancement and growth. Our vision is for SoftOx Solutions to become a world‐leading antimicrobial company. In working to achieve this goal, we are focused on two main areas: infection prevention and infections removal in tissue. During this year, we have progressed significantly in these areas and are working to develop and commercialize the products to improve the quality of health for society. For infection prevention, we are still working with the launch of our alcohol‐free hand and surface disinfectants (SafeDes® and EffectDes®) while we have completed the clinical development of the SoftOx Wound Irrigation Solution (SWIS) for wounds. In parallel, we are developing the infection removal product SoftOx Biofilm Eradicator (SBE) for chronic wounds. We continue our R&D on the SoftOx Inhalation Solution (SIS) for the respiratory tract which will be both an infection prevention and infection removal product. The clear clinical results from the SWIS confirmatory study have likely marked the greatest company achievement thus far. As all our products are based on the same patented SoftOx technology, the superior findings were a proof of concept for the SoftOx technology as a whole. Our technology, therefore, has proven to be highly effective in wound healing and reducing bacterial burden with even better results and an equal safety profile as today's standard treatment. This novel technology is protected by more than 57 patent filings which gives the company a unique advantage and position within the infection prevention and infection removal markets. The value of our technology is not only evidenced by the broad international IP portfolio but also by our esteemed collaboration partners and market approval. We also have proven market relevance in 2

the following segments: healthcare, defence and business‐to‐business markets. The market approval of winning a competitive tender for the Norwegian healthcare system (HINAS), a highly sophisticated and critical customer, is a huge achievement. The military interest into our projects are a confirmation of the necessity and urgency of our research objectives. The business‐to‐business recognition of supplying disinfectants to a successful Norwegian airline has shown the market's need for new solutions. The fact that we are on our way to establish ourselves in these three important segments gives us the confidence that we shall succeed with our disinfection products, even if we must admit that it takes more time than we anticipated, especially considering the challenges of receiving approval from the European Chemical Agencies and the new biocidal regulations. Moving into the second half of this year, we anticipate more positive results. We expect to be able to start the SIS phase I study in the autumn, hope to complete the first half of the SBE study, and file an application to receive CE marking for SWIS. As of October 2021, hospitals in Norway may begin using the SoftOx alcohol‐free hand disinfectants, and we are continually working to increase the sales. Despite issues exacerbated by the COVID‐19 pandemic and the inherent obstacles of developing biotech products, we remain focused on our mission of "helping the world fighting infections" and have made considerable progress in our research and development during this period. Geir Hermod Almås, Chief Executive Officer Operational update on research and operations in 2Q 2021 Research and product development Figure 1. SoftOx product pipeline. Platform technology In collaboration with leading scientific teams, SoftOx has discovered a unique synergetic effect of two natural components, proven to be well tolerated by both humans and animals even when used in wounds. This unique technology is protected by a robust patent portfolio which provides multiple degrees of freedom to expand into new therapeutic applications and hold its own against future competition. SoftOx has filed 87 patents worldwide, where of 57 are granted addressing formulations, uses, methods of making and devices. The SoftOx technology exploits the fact that our bodies are accustomed to handling the natural and potent chemicals that we base our antimicrobial solution on. We have proven strong antimicrobial 3

effects on various bacterial species (included multi‐drug resistant bacteria and those embedded in biofilms), fungi, spores and viruses (fully virucidal). Importantly, our research has also determined that this novel solution does not induce microbial resistance. The safety profile and the antimicrobial efficiency of the technology makes it acceptable for multiple applications with the aim of preventing and removing infections. After thorough and successful laboratory and animal experiments, SoftOx has now entered the clinical phase with several product leads, including i.e., topical wound and inhalation treatments. The safety profile and antimicrobial efficiency has been confirmed by the SWIS study results elaborated in the next section. Infection prevention SoftOx Wound Irrigation Solution (SWIS): SWIS is intended for acute and chronic wounds and was developed to rinse wounds to prevent infections and biofilm formation. The medical device uses a lower concentration of active ingredients compared to SBE, which makes it well‐tolerated and gives a softer sting when applied to wounds. SWIS is safe to use and non‐toxic to host cells/tissue. The current recommended treatment solution for acute wounds is saline water, which holds 80% market share. Based on the clinical evidence generated on safety and effect, the goal of SWIS is to replace today's wound wash products with a product with an equal risk profile and profound antimicrobial effect. Finalization of the SWIS‐02 study concludes the clinical evaluation part of the SWIS documentation package. SWIS‐02 demonstrates and confirms previous findings (from SWIS‐01) to be safe and well tolerated as a wound irrigation solution for acute wounds and not associated with any major risks. The study concludes with faster wound healing compared to traditional therapy, also showing a highly significant effect on bacterial loads in wounds. In parallel, the company is investing on the remaining issues (Quality and Manufacturing) to prepare for design dossier submission to Notified Body to obtain CE‐mark designation. SWIS is expected to be SoftOx's first CE‐marked product for the European market. As SWIS and SBE are products based on the same technology with different concentrations, the study findings encourage the development of the SBE and show promise in aiding in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Scientific update We are pleased to state that the final confirmatory clinical investigation (SWIS‐02 trial) was completed during the quarter and the results became available end of June 2021, ref Stock Notice (23. June). The SWIS‐02 study showed both significant improvement in wound healing and reduction in bacterial burden compared to Normal Saline (NS), positioning the product as superior towards today's market leaders. The results indication that rinsing wounds with SWIS every other day achieved clinically meaningful bacterial control. Likewise, the immediate effect of SWIS was significantly better than rinsing with saline. In total, the "global" bioburden was significantly lower in the SWIS group than for the saline group. Also, overall usability aspects of SWIS handling were reported to be satisfactory. No adverse device reactions were reported as causally linked to the irrigation of SWIS. 4