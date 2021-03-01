Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Softpower International Limited    380   BMG8253D1011

SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Softpower International : Positive Profit Alert - Supplemental Announcement

03/01/2021 | 03:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00380)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Softpower International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the Company's positive profit alert announcement dated 26 February 2021 (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board wishes to further inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020, it is expected that the Group may record a significant increase in the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 of between HK$18 million and HK$21 million, as compared with a profit of approximately HK$6.8 million for the same period of last year. Such profit increment was mainly attributable to the combined effect of (i) the base figure of last year's profit is comparatively low; (ii) improvement in gross profit margin; and (iii) on-going cost-savings effort.

The Company is in the process of finalizing the consolidated final results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020. The information contained in this announcement is only based on preliminary assessment of information currently available to the Company and the management accounts of the Group which have not been confirmed nor audited by the Company's auditors. The audited consolidated final results of the Group for the current year are expected to be announced by the Company in March 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board Softpower International Limited

Lai Fulin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Lai Fulin and Mr. Yu Ben Ansheng as executive directors; and Mr. Wong Yee Shuen, Wilson, Mr. Chen Wei Wen and Mr. Guan Zhiqiang as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Softpower International Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 08:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
03:58aSOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Positive Profit Alert - Supplemental Announcement
PU
2020SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Poll Results of Special General Meeting held on 12 Aug..
PU
2020SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Major Transaction and Continuing Connected Transaction..
PU
2020SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Form of Proxy for Special General Meeting to be held o..
PU
2020SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
2020SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Uganda-Rwanda Crisis Far From Over
AQ
2020SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Profit Warning Supplemental Announcement
PU
2014CHINA PIPE : Form of proxy for special general meeting to be held on friday, 16 ..
PU
2014CHINA PIPE : Proposed share consolidation and proposed change in board lot size
PU
2014CHINA PIPE : List of directors and their role and function
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 531 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
Net income 2019 6,79 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net Debt 2019 25,7 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 141 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Softpower International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
An Sheng Yu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fu Lin Lai Chairman
Wai Koon Chow Chief Operating Officer
Wei Wen Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yee Shuen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED32.50%18
FERGUSON PLC-5.09%26 328
REECE LIMITED9.46%8 074
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.19.01%3 320
GMS INC.20.08%1 562
SIG PLC6.29%551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ