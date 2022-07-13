Softstar Entertainment : Announcement of the Remuneration Committee (the sixth term)resolved by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/13 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Hong, Pi-Lien (2)Tsai, Cheng-Yun (3)HSIEH, GUO-DONG 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Supervisor of LIWANLI Innovation Co., Ltd. (2)Manager of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (3)Business director of EMC 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Hong, Pi-Lien (2)Zhang, Yu-De (3)Hsieh, Yi-Jun 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Independent Director of Softstar Entertainment Inc. Independent Director of ATrack Technology Inc. (2)Director of TK capital group. (3)General Manager of NaWa Game Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change: he term expired due to re-election of all board members 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/07/29~2022/05/27 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/13 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: Three members of the Remuneration Committee are the independent directors of the Company