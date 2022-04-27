Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Softstar Entertainment Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6111   TW0006111008

SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(6111)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-25
82.50 TWD   +0.86%
03:25aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement to transfer of privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp.to 100% subsidiary of the company
PU
04/22SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of indirectly acquisition of common shares of ARRAY NETWORKS, INC.
PU
04/13SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of indirectly acquisition of privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Softstar Entertainment : Announcement to transfer of privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp.to 100% subsidiary of the company

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 15:14:40
Subject 
 Announcement to transfer of privately placed
common shares of Chander Electronics Corp.to
100% subsidiary of the company
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if
 preferred shares, the terms and conditions of
issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend
yield):Privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the
transaction:100,000 shares;NT$19 per share;
and total monetary amount NT$1,900,000.
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to
the company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
 person and not a related party of the company,
its name is not required to be disclosed):
trading counterparty:JFN Investment Holding Corp.
relationship to the company:100% subsidiary of the company
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related
party, an announcement shall also be made of the
reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner,
including its relationship with the company and the
trading counterparty, the price of the ownership
transfer, and date of transfer:
the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty:the company has the privately placed common
shares of Chander Electronics Corp.
the identity of the previous owner,including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty,
the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer:
Major Power Investment Co.,Ltd;related party;
2021/10/18;NT$19 per share;4,728,088 shares;NT$89,833,672
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within
the past five years has been a related party of the
company, an announcement shall also include the
dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the
related party and its relationship with the company
at the time:same as above
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently
being disposed of (including type of collateral of
the disposed creditor's rights; if the creditor's
rights are creditor's rights over a related party,
the name of the related party and the book amount of
such creditor's rights currently being disposed of
must also be announced):NA
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable
in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated
and explained):disposal benefit is 0
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment
period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants
in the contract, and other important stipulations:
(1)Terms of delivery or payment: As agreed in the share
   purchase and sale agreement
(2)restrictive covenants in the contract, and other
important stipulations:N/A
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
decided, the reference basis for the decision on
price, and the decision-making unit:
the reference basis for the decision on
price: According to mutual agreement
the decision-making unit:the company chairman
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying
securities acquired or disposed of:8.05
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of
private placement company and the transaction amount
per share is 20 percent or more:NA
13.Restrictions (e.g., pledges) on cumulative no.,
amount, and shareholding ratio and rights of the
securities being traded (including the current transaction)
 as of the date of occurrence:
28,181,482shares;NT$520,059,188;41.04%;
and no restriction of rights.
14.Privately placed securities (including the current
transaction) as a percentage of total assets of the
company and shareholder's equity of the parent
company on the latest financial statements, and
the operating capital on the latest financial statements
 as of the date of occurrence:
Ratio to the total assets:38.06%
Ratio to shareholders' equity of the parent company:53.24%
Amount of operating capital: NT$373,748 thousand dollars
15.Broker and broker's fee:NA
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or
 disposition:
Make up for the shareholding ratio of directors of
Chander Electronics Corp.
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to
the present transaction:NA
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related
party:YES
19.Date of approval by board of directors:NA
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by
audit committee:NA
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the
unreasonableness of the current transaction:NA
22.Name of the CPA firm:NA
23.Name of the CPA:NA
24.License no. of the CPA:NA
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Softstar Entertainment Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
03:25aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement to transfer of privately placed common shares of Cha..
PU
04/22SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of indirectly acquisition of common shares of ARRAY ..
PU
04/13SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of indirectly acquisition of privately placed common..
PU
04/13SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Ann..
PU
04/13SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends
PU
03/31Softstar Entertainment Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/30SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements
PU
03/30SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of indirectly acquisition of privately placed common..
PU
03/18SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Ann..
PU
03/03SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The Company's reached the standards of attention to trading infor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 5 411 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Softstar Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun kuang Tu Chairman
Ming Hung Tsai General Manager
Ping Hui Hsieh Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yao Tien Chen Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Pi Lien Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.-18.32%184
ADOBE INC.-29.62%195 591
WORKDAY INC.-26.09%52 492
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.04%48 078
AUTODESK, INC.-32.02%41 538
DATADOG, INC.-32.99%38 321