Softstar Entertainment : Announcement to transfer of privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp.to 100% subsidiary of the company

Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if
preferred shares, the terms and conditions of
issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend
yield):Privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the
transaction:100,000 shares;NT$19 per share;
and total monetary amount NT$1,900,000.
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to
the company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and not a related party of the company,
its name is not required to be disclosed):
trading counterparty:JFN Investment Holding Corp.
relationship to the company:100% subsidiary of the company
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related
party, an announcement shall also be made of the
reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner,
including its relationship with the company and the
trading counterparty, the price of the ownership
transfer, and date of transfer:
the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty:the company has the privately placed common
shares of Chander Electronics Corp.
the identity of the previous owner,including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty,
the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer:
Major Power Investment Co.,Ltd;related party;
2021/10/18;NT$19 per share;4,728,088 shares;NT$89,833,672
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within
the past five years has been a related party of the
company, an announcement shall also include the
dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the
related party and its relationship with the company
at the time:same as above
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently
being disposed of (including type of collateral of
the disposed creditor's rights; if the creditor's
rights are creditor's rights over a related party,
the name of the related party and the book amount of
such creditor's rights currently being disposed of
must also be announced):NA
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable
in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated
and explained):disposal benefit is 0
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment
period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants
in the contract, and other important stipulations:
(1)Terms of delivery or payment: As agreed in the share
purchase and sale agreement
(2)restrictive covenants in the contract, and other
important stipulations:N/A
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
decided, the reference basis for the decision on
price, and the decision-making unit:
the reference basis for the decision on
price: According to mutual agreement
the decision-making unit:the company chairman
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying
securities acquired or disposed of:8.05
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of
private placement company and the transaction amount
per share is 20 percent or more:NA
13.Restrictions (e.g., pledges) on cumulative no.,
amount, and shareholding ratio and rights of the
securities being traded (including the current transaction)
as of the date of occurrence:
28,181,482shares;NT$520,059,188;41.04%;
and no restriction of rights.
14.Privately placed securities (including the current
transaction) as a percentage of total assets of the
company and shareholder's equity of the parent
company on the latest financial statements, and
the operating capital on the latest financial statements
as of the date of occurrence:
Ratio to the total assets:38.06%
Ratio to shareholders' equity of the parent company:53.24%
Amount of operating capital: NT$373,748 thousand dollars
15.Broker and broker's fee:NA
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or
disposition:
Make up for the shareholding ratio of directors of
Chander Electronics Corp.
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to
the present transaction:NA
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related
party:YES
19.Date of approval by board of directors:NA
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by
audit committee:NA
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the
unreasonableness of the current transaction:NA
22.Name of the CPA firm:NA
23.Name of the CPA:NA
24.License no. of the CPA:NA
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None