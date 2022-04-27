Softstar Entertainment : Announcement to transfer of privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp.to 100% subsidiary of the company

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):Privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp. 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27 3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:100,000 shares;NT$19 per share; and total monetary amount NT$1,900,000. 4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the company, its name is not required to be disclosed): trading counterparty:JFN Investment Holding Corp. relationship to the company:100% subsidiary of the company 5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer: the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty:the company has the privately placed common shares of Chander Electronics Corp. the identity of the previous owner,including its relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer: Major Power Investment Co.,Ltd;related party; 2021/10/18;NT$19 per share;4,728,088 shares;NT$89,833,672 6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and its relationship with the company at the time:same as above 7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of (including type of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights over a related party, the name of the related party and the book amount of such creditor's rights currently being disposed of must also be announced):NA 8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated and explained):disposal benefit is 0 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations: (1)Terms of delivery or payment: As agreed in the share purchase and sale agreement (2)restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations:N/A 10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: the reference basis for the decision on price: According to mutual agreement the decision-making unit:the company chairman 11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or disposed of:8.05 12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:NA 13.Restrictions (e.g., pledges) on cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio and rights of the securities being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of occurrence: 28,181,482shares;NT$520,059,188;41.04%; and no restriction of rights. 14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder's equity of the parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: Ratio to the total assets:38.06% Ratio to shareholders' equity of the parent company:53.24% Amount of operating capital: NT$373,748 thousand dollars 15.Broker and broker's fee:NA 16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition: Make up for the shareholding ratio of directors of Chander Electronics Corp. 17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:NA 18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:YES 19.Date of approval by board of directors:NA 20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:NA 21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current transaction:NA 22.Name of the CPA firm:NA 23.Name of the CPA:NA 24.License no. of the CPA:NA 25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None