Softstar Entertainment : The board of directors of the Company approves removal of the non-compete clause for managers

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/13 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Lin,Hui-zhen/ Vice President 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: (1)representative of corporate director of Cyberbiz Corporation (2)representative of corporate supervisor of Honeycomb Logistics Incorporation (3)representative of corporate director of Uniplus Electronics Co., Ltd. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:For the duration of being employed as a manager of the company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):all directors present at the meeting pass 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the managerial officer or director has invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer or director's shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None