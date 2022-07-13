Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Softstar Entertainment Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6111   TW0006111008

SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(6111)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-11
80.30 TWD   +9.40%
02:14aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The board of directors of the Company approves removal of the non-compete clause for managers
PU
02:14aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of the Remuneration Committee (the sixth term)resolved by the Board of Directors
PU
06/30SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of the change of the company's COO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Softstar Entertainment : The board of directors of the Company approves removal of the non-compete clause for managers

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 14:02:57
Subject 
 The board of directors of the Company approves
removal of the non-compete clause for managers
Date of events 2022/07/13 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/13
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with
permission to engage in competitive conduct:
Lin,Hui-zhen/ Vice President
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
(1)representative of corporate director of Cyberbiz Corporation
(2)representative of corporate supervisor of Honeycomb Logistics
Incorporation
(3)representative of corporate director of Uniplus Electronics Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive
conduct:For the duration of being employed as a manager of the company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the
Company Act):all directors present at the meeting pass
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
 title of the managerial officer (if it is not the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the managerial officer or director has invested in
 the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the
 investment and the officer or director's shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Softstar Entertainment Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
02:14aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The board of directors of the Company approves removal of the non..
PU
02:14aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of the Remuneration Committee (the sixth term)resolv..
PU
06/30SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of the change of the company's COO
PU
06/30Softstar Entertainment Inc. Announcement of the Change of the COO
CI
05/27SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The tenure of the 6th term Remuneration Committee was dismissed i..
PU
05/27SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The tenure of the Audit Committee expired due to re-election of d..
PU
05/27SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The election of chairperson by the board of directors
PU
05/27SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the removal of..
PU
05/27SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Re-election of all board members at 2022 Annual General Sharehold..
PU
05/27SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of representatives of new institutional directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 559 M - -
Net income 2021 744 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,95x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 5 005 M 168 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,47x
EV / Sales 2021 8,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Softstar Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun kuang Tu Chairman
Ming Hung Tsai General Manager
Ping Hui Hsieh Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yao Tien Chen Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Pi Lien Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.-20.50%168
ADOBE INC.-33.77%179 787
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.52%42 082
AUTODESK, INC.-37.15%38 396
WORKDAY INC.-49.56%36 967
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.52%34 589