Softstar Entertainment : The board of directors of the Company approves removal of the non-compete clause for managers
07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Provided by: SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Time of announcement
14:02:57
Subject
The board of directors of the Company approves
removal of the non-compete clause for managers
Date of events
2022/07/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/13
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with
permission to engage in competitive conduct:
Lin,Hui-zhen/ Vice President
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
(1)representative of corporate director of Cyberbiz Corporation
(2)representative of corporate supervisor of Honeycomb Logistics
Incorporation
(3)representative of corporate director of Uniplus Electronics Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive
conduct:For the duration of being employed as a manager of the company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the
Company Act):all directors present at the meeting pass
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the managerial officer (if it is not the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the managerial officer or director has invested in
the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the
investment and the officer or director's shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
