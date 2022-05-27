Log in
    6111   TW0006111008

SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(6111)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-25
87.90 TWD   +0.92%
07:23aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The tenure of the 6th term Remuneration Committee was dismissed in advance due to re-election of directors
PU
07:03aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The tenure of the Audit Committee expired due to re-election of directors
PU
07:03aSOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : The election of chairperson by the board of directors
PU
Softstar Entertainment : The tenure of the 6th term Remuneration Committee was dismissed in advance due to re-election of directors

05/27/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 19:10:29
Subject 
 The tenure of the 6th term Remuneration Committee
was dismissed in advance due to re-election of directors
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Hong, Pi-Lien
(2)Tsai, Cheng-Yun
(3)HSIEH, GUO-DONG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Hong, Pi-Lien, Supervisor of LIWANLI Innovation Co., Ltd.
(2)Tsai, Cheng-Yun, Manager of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
(3)HSIEH, GUO-DONG, Business director of EMC
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): dismissal
8.Reason for the change:NA
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/07/29~2022/05/27
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The members of Remuneration
Committees will be announced after Board of directors' meeting.

Disclaimer

Softstar Entertainment Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:22:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
