Softstar Entertainment : The tenure of the 6th term Remuneration Committee was dismissed in advance due to re-election of directors

Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Hong, Pi-Lien
(2)Tsai, Cheng-Yun
(3)HSIEH, GUO-DONG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Hong, Pi-Lien, Supervisor of LIWANLI Innovation Co., Ltd.
(2)Tsai, Cheng-Yun, Manager of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
(3)HSIEH, GUO-DONG, Business director of EMC
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): dismissal
8.Reason for the change:NA
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/07/29~2022/05/27
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The members of Remuneration
Committees will be announced after Board of directors' meeting.