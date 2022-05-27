Softstar Entertainment : The tenure of the 6th term Remuneration Committee was dismissed in advance due to re-election of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Hong, Pi-Lien (2)Tsai, Cheng-Yun (3)HSIEH, GUO-DONG 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Hong, Pi-Lien, Supervisor of LIWANLI Innovation Co., Ltd. (2)Tsai, Cheng-Yun, Manager of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (3)HSIEH, GUO-DONG, Business director of EMC 5.Name of the new position holder:NA 6.Resume of the new position holder:NA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): dismissal 8.Reason for the change:NA 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/07/29~2022/05/27 10.Effective date of the new member:NA 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The members of Remuneration Committees will be announced after Board of directors' meeting.