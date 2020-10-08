Log in
PTA-Adhoc: Software AG: Ad-hoc: Evidence of data downloads due to malware attack obtained

10/08/2020 | 08:45am EDT
Released :October 08, 2020

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Darmstadt (pta029/08.10.2020/14:36) - Ad hoc Disclosure (Inside Information according to article 17 MAR)

On 5 October 2020, Software AG disclosed that it is affected by a malware attack. The malware is not fully contained yet, and Software AG's systems remain being affected by the attack.

Today, Software AG has obtained first evidence that data was downloaded from Software AG's servers and employee notebooks. There are still no indications for services to the customers, including the cloud-based services, being disrupted. The company is refining its operations and internal processes continuously.

Software AG is further investigating the incident and is doing everything in its power to contain the data leak and to resolve the ongoing disruption of its internal systems, in particular to restart its internal systems as soon as possible which had been shut down for security reasons.

Darmstadt, October 8, 2020

Software AG

The Management Board

Contact:

Person making the notification:

Frederic Freichel

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Temporary Email: ir.softwareag@web.de

Tel: +49 151 188 21 635

End of Announcement

(end)

emitter: Software AG

address: Uhlandstraße 12, 64297 Darmstadt

country: Germany

contact person: Investor Relations

phone: +49 615192-1900

e-mail: Investor.Relations@softwareag.com

website: www.softwareag.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2GS401 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hannover; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20201008029 ]


Disclaimer

Software AG published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 12:44:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 856 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net income 2020 106 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2020 282 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 2 867 M 3 374 M 3 371 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 642
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,91 €
Last Close Price 38,76 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTWARE24.63%3 374
SAP SE8.36%182 701
ORACLE CORPORATION14.36%182 430
SERVICENOW INC.77.10%95 901
INTUIT INC.24.22%87 682
DOCUSIGN, INC.202.32%41 486
