SOFTWARE

(SOW)
SOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating

09/23/2020

Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 42.60.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 860 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net income 2020 108 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2020 283 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 3 109 M 3 640 M 3 635 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 642
Free-Float 66,2%
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,37 €
Last Close Price 42,02 €
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTWARE35.11%3 640
ACCENTURE12.51%150 728
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.71%128 780
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.09%107 324
VMWARE, INC.-6.05%59 914
INFOSYS LIMITED37.80%58 131
