SOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 860 M 1 005 M 1 005 M Net income 2020 108 M 127 M 127 M Net cash 2020 283 M 330 M 330 M P/E ratio 2020 28,5x Yield 2020 1,68% Capitalization 3 109 M 3 640 M 3 635 M EV / Sales 2020 3,29x EV / Sales 2021 3,12x Nbr of Employees 4 642 Free-Float 66,2% Chart SOFTWARE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 37,37 € Last Close Price 42,02 € Spread / Highest target 11,9% Spread / Average Target -11,1% Spread / Lowest Target -28,6% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTWARE 35.11% 3 640 ACCENTURE 12.51% 150 728 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 16.71% 128 780 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -10.09% 107 324 VMWARE, INC. -6.05% 59 914 INFOSYS LIMITED 37.80% 58 131