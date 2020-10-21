SOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 852 M 1 010 M 1 010 M Net income 2020 105 M 124 M 124 M Net cash 2020 281 M 333 M 333 M P/E ratio 2020 24,7x Yield 2020 1,96% Capitalization 2 629 M 3 110 M 3 116 M EV / Sales 2020 2,76x EV / Sales 2021 2,63x Nbr of Employees 4 642 Free-Float 66,2% Chart SOFTWARE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 37,70 € Last Close Price 35,54 € Spread / Highest target 32,2% Spread / Average Target 6,08% Spread / Lowest Target -15,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTWARE 14.28% 3 110 SAP SE 6.00% 183 765 ORACLE CORPORATION 12.78% 179 509 SERVICENOW INC. 83.55% 100 111 INTUIT INC. 28.00% 87 776 DOCUSIGN, INC. 207.38% 42 294