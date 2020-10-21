Log in
Software    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE

(SOW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

10/21/2020 | 04:03am EDT

Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 47.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTWARE -0.96% 35.22 Delayed Quote.14.28%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.14% 208.03 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
Financials
Sales 2020 852 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net income 2020 105 M 124 M 124 M
Net cash 2020 281 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 2 629 M 3 110 M 3 116 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 642
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,70 €
Last Close Price 35,54 €
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTWARE14.28%3 110
SAP SE6.00%183 765
ORACLE CORPORATION12.78%179 509
SERVICENOW INC.83.55%100 111
INTUIT INC.28.00%87 776
DOCUSIGN, INC.207.38%42 294
