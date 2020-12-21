Log in
Software : Secures Syndicated Credit Facility for 300 Million

12/21/2020 | 04:29pm EST
Syndicated line of credit over three years to provide greater financial flexibility

Darmstadt, Germany - Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX®: SOW) increases its financial flexibility through a syndicated credit line totaling €300 million. The additional back-up line provides the company with a solid source of cash reserves for its transformation process and planned growth in the years to come.

Commenting on the successful debut transaction, CFO Dr. Matthias Heiden said, 'We are diversifying our financing options as part of our Helix transformation to increase our strategic investment power.' He continued, 'The line of credit will provide us greater flexibility in responding to different cycles in the capital markets and our business.'

The loan agreement was signed in late November 2020 with a syndicate of six domestic and international banks. Its term is three years with two extension options for one year each. The loan agreement also includes an option to increase the credit's volume by a maximum of €100 million. Software AG was able to lock in highly attractive investment-grade terms for the loan, despite an increased market level due to COVID-19. The underwriting syndicate consists of UniCredit Bank and HSBC (serving as joint book runners) as well as BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, JP Morgan and Helaba (serving as facility agent).

The syndicated loan is available for general business purposes, including M&A, and thus strengthens the foundation of Software AG's group financing.

About Software AG
We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology - from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful - enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth. Software AG has more than 4,600 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €890.6 million in 2019.

Contact
Software AG
Dorothee Tschampa
Senior Manager, Financial Communications
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Deutschland
M: +49 170 41 367 41
E: Dorothee.Tschampa@softwareag.com

Software AG published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:28:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ