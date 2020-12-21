Software : and RE'FLEKT announce strategic partnership

Software AG (Frankfurt, MDAX®: SOW) and Re'flekt, a provider of augmented reality solutions (AR), have agreed to a strategic partnership. The goal is to combine the interactive AR visualizations from RE'FLEKT with real-time machine data from the Cumulocity IoT platform. The partnership will enable companies to profit from radically improved first-time fix rates with their machinery as well as significantly extended maintenance cycles.

Constant competition and growing cost pressures mean that companies need to optimize their maintenance, repair and overhaul processes (MRO) more than ever. The ongoing costs for maintenance, repairs and training for service and technician teams are a key factor and driver. To optimize these areas, RE'FLEKT provides immersive AR solutions that enable virtual integration of current machine documentation based on CAD data via a tablet or smart glasses, and that simplify troubleshooting and technician training substantially. For companies, this means specifically that MRO tasks and technician training are as easy as using a simple home appliance thanks to RE'FLEKT.

Cumulocity IoT enriches the virtual view with real-time machine data as well as expanded analytical data to significantly improve first-time fix rates on machines. Software AG's webMethods.io integration platform delivers more than 300 enterprise connectors and also allows the end-to-end integration of systems for downstream feedback processes such as helpdesk applications.



The central requirement for the IoT & AR suite is a self-service focus that decisively simplifies the rollout and use of new IoT solutions for end-users like technicians or service personnel. Likewise, the IoT & AR suite enables the virtual integration of highly qualified third-level support that is not immediately available onsite and would involve scheduling a specialist, costing time and money. The visual support with an integrated view of real-time data and 3D machine models helps democratize knowledge for training and service. The result: Maintenance costs go down, while availability and customer satisfaction go up.

About RE'FLEKT

RE'FLEKT is an Augmented Reality (AR) software company that makes industrial machine maintenance and operation as easy as using a simple home appliance. By making AR and MR affordable and scalable for business, RE'FLEKT's ground-breaking human-centered platforms empower anyone to simply infuse their industry knowledge into customized AR and MR solutions. With clients including ABB, BASF, Bosch, Medtronic, Porsche, Roche and Siemens, the international team delivers technology solutions to a variety of leading global markets. Since its founding in 2012, RE'FLEKT has grown to a team of over 50 employees in Munich and San Francisco and is recommended by leading analysts including ABI Research and Gartner (Gartner Cool Vendor).



About Software AG

We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology - from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful - enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.



Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

