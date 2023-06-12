Advanced search
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:28:48 2023-06-12 am EDT
32.11 EUR   -0.28%
10:59aAcceptance of Silver Lake takeover offer for Software AG remains low
DP
06/09Software AG and Konsentus sign global open banking partnership
AQ
06/07Global markets live: Stellantis, Diageo, Boeing, Shell, Barclays...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Acceptance of Silver Lake takeover offer for Software AG remains low

06/12/2023 | 10:59am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Technology investor Silver Lake continues to struggle with its takeover offer for Software AG two days before the deadline. In total, Silver Lake's bidder Mosel BidCo's offer for a total of 25.25 percent of the shares has been accepted, a statement said Monday. This includes tendered shares until 2 p.m. Monday. The major shareholder, the Software AG Foundation, has already sold 25.1 percent of the shares in Silver Lake, they are already included in the item. The current acceptance period runs until midnight this Wednesday (24:00), but it can still be extended. Silver Lake has set a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent for its offer and is offering 32 euros per share.

It is not unusual for professional investors to tender their shares late. However, many investors were also dissatisfied with Silver Lake's offer, which is supported by the company's management. This is because a rival, financial investor Bain Capital, is offering at least 34 euros per share through its investment company Rocket Software - and as much as 36 euros if Silver Lake and the foundation go for it. Bain wants to merge Software AG with Rocket Software. Software AG CEO Sanjay Brahmawar has repeatedly stated that he has found in Silver Lake the right partner for the corporate restructuring he has initiated and wants to continue this with the technology investor./men/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER -0.87% 24.0168 Delayed Quote.1.32%
SOFTWARE AG -0.31% 32.1 Delayed Quote.32.95%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG32.95%2 562
ORACLE CORPORATION34.39%296 573
SAP SE27.81%154 645
SERVICENOW, INC.37.54%108 803
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.27.85%42 972
HUBSPOT, INC.78.78%25 659
