Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:30 2023-05-15 am EDT
34.16 EUR   -0.35%
03:26pAsset manager Harris: Silver Lake offer for Software AG too low
DP
05/12Big Software AG investor further backs Silver Lake bid
RE
05/12Schroders Calls Out Germany's Software Over Possible Conflict of Interest in Sales Process
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Asset manager Harris: Silver Lake offer for Software AG too low

05/15/2023 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Critics of the planned takeover of Software AG by technology investor Silver Lake are gaining further support. After the British investment house Schroders, now also the US asset manager Harris Associates showed incomprehension about the price of the Darmstadt-based company. It is difficult for him to see why the German software provider is not looking at other buyers, portfolio manager Justin Hance said in an interview with the Bloomberg news agency on Monday. "We think the offer significantly undervalues the company," he said. Not dealing with financial investor Bain's counteroffer also discourages other potential bidders, he said.

Harris Associates last held just under three percent of Software AG shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, making it one of the company's 20 largest investors. Software AG is sticking to Silver Lake's offer of 32 euros per share, even though rival Bain wants to put at least 34 euros on the table in the event of a merger with its own software company Rocket Software.

Last week, British investor Schroders had also voiced harsh criticism of the company's approach. "We are surprised that the takeover committee appears unwilling to consider potentially higher offers from other interested parties," Schroders said. Software AG's rejection of the Bain bid could raise questions about a possible conflict of interest and also whether the interests of minority shareholders would be adequately protected, it said.

Silver Lake's offer still has the support of the previous major shareholder, the Software AG Foundation. In a purchase agreement, the foundation has agreed to sell 25.1 percent of the shares in the company to Silver Lake. According to Silver Lake, the foundation cannot back out of this purchase agreement. For its part, the foundation said before the weekend that it was firmly convinced that Silver Lake was the right long-term partner for Software AG. As part of a decision-making process, the foundation had spoken with several third parties, Silver Lake had emerged as the best option for all stakeholders of the company./men/la/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCHRODERS PLC -0.06% 468.5 Delayed Quote.7.52%
SILVER 0.26% 24.03 Delayed Quote.0.05%
SOFTWARE AG -0.35% 34.16 Delayed Quote.41.54%
All news about SOFTWARE AG
03:26pAsset manager Harris: Silver Lake offer for Software AG too low
DP
05/12Big Software AG investor further backs Silver Lake bid
RE
05/12Schroders Calls Out Germany's Software Over Possible Conflict of Interest in Sales Proc..
MT
05/11SOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank Downgrades to Sell
MD
05/10Bain offers up to 36 euros for Software AG - company declines
DP
05/10Silver Lake reiterates offer in battle for Software AG takeover
RE
05/09Software AG Rejects Sweetened Takeover Offer from Bain, Backs Silver Lake Bid
MT
05/09Bidding war for Software AG goes into next round: B..
DP
05/08ITAC Software is a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™
AQ
05/05INDEX MONITOR: Krones and probably Evotec in MDax in June - Dax unchanged
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 005 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net income 2023 61,8 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
Net Debt 2023 249 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,1x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 2 527 M 2 748 M 2 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,28 €
Average target price 28,71 €
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG41.54%2 754
ORACLE CORPORATION19.71%264 176
SAP SE25.82%153 723
SERVICENOW, INC.17.24%92 742
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.19.83%39 660
HUBSPOT, INC.59.85%22 942
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer