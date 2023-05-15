Asset manager Harris: Silver Lake offer for Software AG too low

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Critics of the planned takeover of Software AG by technology investor Silver Lake are gaining further support. After the British investment house Schroders, now also the US asset manager Harris Associates showed incomprehension about the price of the Darmstadt-based company. It is difficult for him to see why the German software provider is not looking at other buyers, portfolio manager Justin Hance said in an interview with the Bloomberg news agency on Monday. "We think the offer significantly undervalues the company," he said. Not dealing with financial investor Bain's counteroffer also discourages other potential bidders, he said.

Harris Associates last held just under three percent of Software AG shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, making it one of the company's 20 largest investors. Software AG is sticking to Silver Lake's offer of 32 euros per share, even though rival Bain wants to put at least 34 euros on the table in the event of a merger with its own software company Rocket Software.

Last week, British investor Schroders had also voiced harsh criticism of the company's approach. "We are surprised that the takeover committee appears unwilling to consider potentially higher offers from other interested parties," Schroders said. Software AG's rejection of the Bain bid could raise questions about a possible conflict of interest and also whether the interests of minority shareholders would be adequately protected, it said.

Silver Lake's offer still has the support of the previous major shareholder, the Software AG Foundation. In a purchase agreement, the foundation has agreed to sell 25.1 percent of the shares in the company to Silver Lake. According to Silver Lake, the foundation cannot back out of this purchase agreement. For its part, the foundation said before the weekend that it was firmly convinced that Silver Lake was the right long-term partner for Software AG. As part of a decision-making process, the foundation had spoken with several third parties, Silver Lake had emerged as the best option for all stakeholders of the company./men/la/ngu