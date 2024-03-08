MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Atoss Software is planning a stock split. This is to be preceded by a capital increase, as the company announced in Munich on Friday. The capital is to be increased from company funds by around 7.95 million to 15.9 million euros. Around 7.95 million shares are to be issued, meaning that one new share will be issued for every old share, according to the statement. The Annual General Meeting on April 30 must approve the plan.

Atoss Software intends to implement the capital increase for the purpose of the share split following the registration of the conversion into a European Company (SE). Neither the capital increase from company funds nor the share split would result in any changes to the shareholders' shareholdings in the company./nas/jha/