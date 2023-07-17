MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Following strong growth in the first half of the year, HR software specialist Atoss is raising the bar for 2023. Sales should now reach at least 142 million euros instead of 135 million, the SDax-listed company announced surprisingly on Monday evening in Munich. Of this, 30 percent (previously 27 in any case) is now to remain as earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit). In after-hours trading on the Tradegate platform following the news, the Atoss share price most recently rose by around four percent compared with the closing price in the main Xetra trading session.

In the first half of the year, Atoss Software reportedly increased its sales by 37 percent year-on-year to 73 million. In the software segment, revenue even increased by 42 percent. Of this, 33 percent remained with the company as operating profit. For the year 2025, Atoss continues to target sales of 190 million euros and an operating margin of over 30 percent. The full quarterly figures are to be published as planned on July 24.

Meanwhile, management intends to change the legal form of the company from a stock corporation under German law to a European stock corporation. This has been decided by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board. The shareholders are to vote on this at the Annual General Meeting next year./stw/he