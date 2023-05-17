Bidding war: Investors come down hard on Software AG management

DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) - In the takeover battle for Software AG, shareholders have taken management to task for its recent course. The shareholders were primarily concerned

primarily about the valuation of the software provider in the context of the targeted takeover - but also about impending conflicts of interest in the background. Meanwhile, Software AG's CEO, Sanjay Brahmawar, defended Silver Lake's bid, which was favored by the Group's management. The Californians are the "perfect partner" for the restructuring course he has embarked on, said the manager at the annual general meeting in Darmstadt on Wednesday.

The fact that the representatives of the U.S. technology investor Silver Lake on the Supervisory Board of the Darmstadt-based company stayed away from the shareholders' meeting "for personal reasons" did little to ease the situation. From the point of view of the shareholder representatives, they apparently took their announcement to stay out of the takeover process a bit too literally.

Silver Lake is currently offering 32 euros per share after raising its bid. Rival Bain Capital, through its portfolio company Rocket Software, wants to pay at least 34 euros - and even 36 euros if the Software AG foundation and Silver Lake strike. Still, Brahmawar sees Bain's offer as "not superior."

During the debate, it became clear that shareholders are highly critical of the company's approach. "If a bidder wants to take over Software AG, he must pay a fair price," demanded Martin Weimann, who said he represented several shareholders. "The shareholders decide, not you," he said in the direction of the company's management. It gives the impression, he said, that Silver Lake could have been "treated kindly" as an existing investor and with representatives on the supervisory board. Care must be taken to ensure that "there are no sweet deals for insiders," he said. If necessary, he would call in the financial supervisory authority Bafin and the courts to ensure that minimum standards were met, Weimann said.

Since Silver Lake became an investor in the Darmstadt-based company via a convertible bond just over a year ago, two Silver Lake designees have been sitting on Software AG's Supervisory Board; Christian Lucas is even the board's chairman. He and James Whitehurst stayed away from the mid-week event "for personal reasons". In response to queries, the management of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting did not want to give any further details about the reasons.

"I think it's a disrespect to the shareholders that Mr. Lucas doesn't even show himself here by video," said Christian Strenger, who said he spoke for about five percent of the shares. The shareholder representative is director of a research center for good corporate governance at the private Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. Strenger also criticized Lucas' too many mandates in control bodies, including five chairmanships. Lucas is co-chief executive officer of Silver Lake in the Europe region and as such is represented on many supervisory boards of the investor's holdings.

In the bidding war for the Darmstadt-based company, a tug-of-war has recently emerged - in the worst case, management fears a strategic blockade, as CFO Daniela Bünger said. The background: Silver Lake has already concluded a purchase agreement for 25.1 percent of the shares with the previous major shareholder, the Software AG Foundation. Through further acquisitions, the Americans have thus collected a total share of 30.1 percent. According to Silver Lake, the foundation of company co-founder Peter Schnell cannot withdraw from the concluded purchase agreement.

According to the latest information, Bain has access to a good 10 percent of the shares. Should Silver Lake remain firm and not back down in the face of the competitor's higher offer, Bain could become another strong major shareholder with divergent interests in the company - if it also acquires significant additional shares.

In the meantime, several major investors have sharply criticized Software AG for not responding to the counteroffer. The British asset manager Schroders and the U.S. investor Harris Associates, among others, have voiced such accusations. In response to questions from investors, the company said: The management had also dealt with the offer from Bain and representatives of the financial investor on several occasions. In the end, Software AG will continue to support Silver Lake.

The company expects to publish the offer document this Friday or Monday. This will then also be reviewed with the help of external advisors, Brahmawar said. Silver Lake ultimately wants to take Software AG off the stock market.

Brahmawar assumes that Silver Lake will continue to support its expensive restructuring course toward a subscription business model in the coming years as announced - and he is also hopeful that this will work out better away from the stock market.

On the stock market, the company is struggling due to fluctuating results and a lack of growth. Before the takeover plans became known, the share price was hovering around 20 euros, whereas in the fall of 2021 it was still well over 40 euros. In addition, Silver Lake promises that the company will remain independent and keep its headquarters in Darmstadt.

Bain, on the other hand, wants to merge Software AG with Rocket. That could also affect the company's overall setup. However, Bain shares the vision of a merger that protects both the identity and culture of the two companies, Rocket Software said.

"One thing must not happen: That Software AG is plundered by anyone who buys here," said Andreas Schmidt of the Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger (SdK), who also criticized management's work in day-to-day operations. Software AG has more or less failed in recent years, he said. "The restructuring is not really bearing fruit," he analyzed./men/tav/ngu