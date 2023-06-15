Advanced search
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:15:27 2023-06-15 am EDT
32.36 EUR   +0.19%
General Atlantic makes a major investment in Atoss Software - share price slide

06/15/2023 | 05:53am EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Human resources software specialist Atoss is getting a new major shareholder in the form of US financial investor General Atlantic. General Atlantic is buying around 20 percent of Atoss shares from AOB Invest, which is controlled by Atoss founder and CEO Andreas Obereder, Atoss Software announced in Munich on Thursday. The financial investor was also able to increase its stake somewhat. General Atlantic wants to support Atoss in its further internationalization and the expansion of its cloud business. On the stock exchange, however, the news was met with a slide in the share price.

The Atoss share lost more than ten percent in value shortly after the start of trading. Most recently, the stock was still down by a good six percent at 200.50 euros in the morning and thus remained the biggest loser in the SDax small cap index. Since the turn of the year, however, the share has gained around 45 percent in value and, looking at this period, is still one of the strongest stocks in the index.

According to the announcement, General Atlantic will pay a price for the Atoss shares that is 12.8 percent below the volume-weighted average price of the 180 trading days since September 30, 2022. The agreement is to be implemented on June 30. The two sides also agreed that during a four-year period they can only sell the majority of their shareholding with the consent of the other side.

In addition to the 20 percent stake, General Atlantic can acquire up to a further almost 5 percent of the shares, according to the information provided. Obereder's holding company would thus remain the largest shareholder in Atoss. Up to now, AOB Invest has held a good half of the shares.

According to the company, the Munich-based software provider has around 15,000 customers in more than 50 countries. Among German companies, the retailers Aldi Süd, Edeka and Douglas, as well as Deutsche Bahn and Lufthansa, use software from Atoss. The programs from the Munich-based company enable companies to digitally plan and optimize the deployment of their employees.

"The entry of one of the most successful growth equity investors in the world

offers Atoss a great opportunity to more actively leverage the enormous growth potential in our

market even more actively," said company founder Obereder. General Atlantic wants to support the Munich-based company in the further development and international marketing of its products, added Jorn Nikolay, who heads the financial investor's business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Nikolay is to join Atoss' supervisory board after the investment, which will be expanded from three to four members for this purpose.

General Atlantic has reportedly been investing in fast-growing companies for more than four decades. To date, the company has provided growth capital and strategic support to more than 500 companies, it said.

As of the end of March, General Atlantic managed assets worth more than $75 billion (over 69 billion euros). For example, the financial investor is involved in the Deutsche Borse subsidiary Qontigo, the ProSiebenSat.1 spin-off ParshipMeet, the media company Buzzfeed and the long-distance bus provider Flixbus./stw/mis/knd/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG -7.20% 198.6 Delayed Quote.53.74%
BUZZFEED, INC. -0.46% 0.6124 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.69% 168.2 Delayed Quote.3.47%
LUFTHANSA -1.23% 9.365 Delayed Quote.22.03%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -0.30% 8.732 Delayed Quote.4.89%
SDAX -0.66% 13631.99 Delayed Quote.15.07%
SOFTWARE AG 0.19% 32.36 Delayed Quote.33.36%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 002 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
Net income 2023 61,2 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net Debt 2023 244 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,2x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 2 390 M 2 593 M 2 593 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
EV / Sales 2024 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 848
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 32,30 €
Average target price 30,04 €
Spread / Average Target -6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG33.36%2 593
ORACLE CORPORATION49.58%315 013
SAP SE30.18%157 893
SERVICENOW, INC.42.87%113 019
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.49%43 831
HUBSPOT, INC.74.30%25 448
