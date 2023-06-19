Rocket Software gives up in takeover battle for Software AG

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Financial investor Bain Capital is giving up in the struggle for a takeover of Software AG. Rocket Software, a portfolio company belonging to Bain, announced on Monday evening that it intends to sell its shares in Software AG to Silver Lake. To that end, the company has entered into an agreement to sell and transfer its 10.02 percent stake in Silver Lake's acquisition vehicle Mosel Bidco for 32 euros per share, Rocket Software said in Waltham.

Technology investor Silver Lake wants to acquire Software AG. Last week, the investor removed the minimum acceptance threshold due to the sluggish bid process, which extended the deadline for accepting the offer by two weeks to June 28. Silver Lake has already concluded a purchase agreement with the major shareholder Software-AG-Stiftung for its 25.1 percent, and the investor has procured around five percent on the market.

With Rocket Software's stake, Silver Lake has now secured a total of 41 percent in Software AG, the investor also announced on Monday evening. This does not include Silver Lake's convertible bonds, which can be converted into 10 percent of the total current share capital, it said. After completion of the takeover offer, the intention is to take Software AG off the stock exchange as quickly as practically possible.

The Darmstadt-based software provider has been the subject of a recent tussle between Silver Lake and Bain Capital. The financial investor had held out the prospect of a higher offer and wanted to merge Software AG with Rocket Software. However, Software AG's management supported Silver Lake's bid./nas