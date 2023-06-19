Rocket Software gives up in takeover battle for Software AG and sells stake

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Financial investor Bain Capital is giving up in the struggle for a takeover of Software AG. Rocket Software, a portfolio company belonging to Bain, announced on Monday evening that it intends to sell its shares in Software AG to Silver Lake. To that end, the company has entered into an agreement to sell and transfer its 10.02 percent stake in Silver Lake's acquisition vehicle Mosel Bidco, Rocket Software said in Waltham.

Technology investor Silver Lake wants to acquire Software AG. Last week, the investor removed the minimum acceptance threshold due to the sluggish bid process, extending the deadline for accepting the offer by two weeks to June 28. The bid is supported by the company's management. In addition, Silver Lake has entered into a purchase agreement with the major shareholder Software-AG-Stiftung for its 25.1 percent, while the investor has procured around five percent on the market.

Bain Capital had held out the prospect of a higher bid and wanted to merge Software AG with Rocket Software./nas