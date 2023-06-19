Advanced search
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58:00 2023-06-19 pm EDT
32.13 EUR   -0.83%
Rocket Software gives up in takeover battle for Software AG
DP
Rocket Software gives up in takeover battle for Software AG and sells stake
DP
Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway...
MS
Rocket Software gives up in takeover battle for Software AG and sells stake

06/19/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Financial investor Bain Capital is giving up in the struggle for a takeover of Software AG. Rocket Software, a portfolio company belonging to Bain, announced on Monday evening that it intends to sell its shares in Software AG to Silver Lake. To that end, the company has entered into an agreement to sell and transfer its 10.02 percent stake in Silver Lake's acquisition vehicle Mosel Bidco, Rocket Software said in Waltham.

Technology investor Silver Lake wants to acquire Software AG. Last week, the investor removed the minimum acceptance threshold due to the sluggish bid process, extending the deadline for accepting the offer by two weeks to June 28. The bid is supported by the company's management. In addition, Silver Lake has entered into a purchase agreement with the major shareholder Software-AG-Stiftung for its 25.1 percent, while the investor has procured around five percent on the market.

Bain Capital had held out the prospect of a higher bid and wanted to merge Software AG with Rocket Software./nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER -0.77% 23.923 Delayed Quote.0.96%
SOFTWARE AG -0.43% 32.26 Delayed Quote.33.77%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 002 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2023 61,2 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net Debt 2023 244 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,3x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 2 387 M 2 608 M 2 607 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
EV / Sales 2024 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 848
Free-Float 68,9%
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG33.77%2 618
ORACLE CORPORATION53.49%338 717
SAP SE31.28%161 336
SERVICENOW, INC.45.64%115 211
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.28.66%43 664
HUBSPOT, INC.79.61%25 778
