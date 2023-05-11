Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:25:37 2023-05-11 pm EDT
33.94 EUR   -0.18%
01:02pSOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank Downgrades to Sell
MD
05/10Bain offers up to 36 euros for Software AG - company declines
DP
05/10Silver Lake reiterates offer in battle for Software AG takeover
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank Downgrades to Sell

05/11/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
Baader Bank is negative and recommends to sell the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 33.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
Financials
Sales 2023 1 006 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
Net income 2023 62,5 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Net Debt 2023 248 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,2x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 2 515 M 2 761 M 2 761 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
EV / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,00 €
Average target price 28,71 €
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG40.38%2 761
ORACLE CORPORATION17.62%263 285
SAP SE27.27%157 170
SERVICENOW, INC.16.97%92 527
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.24.66%41 777
HUBSPOT, INC.54.85%22 819
