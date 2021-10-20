SOFTWARE AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD GBP Sales 2021 829 M 965 M 701 M Net income 2021 83,4 M 97,1 M 70,6 M Net cash 2021 265 M 308 M 224 M P/E ratio 2021 31,7x Yield 2021 1,90% Capitalization 2 722 M 3 168 M 2 303 M EV / Sales 2021 2,97x EV / Sales 2022 2,68x Nbr of Employees 4 696 Free-Float 68,9% Chart SOFTWARE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 36,80 € Average target price 43,01 € Spread / Average Target 16,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTWARE AG 10.38% 3 168 ORACLE CORPORATION 49.19% 265 332 SAP SE 16.34% 171 213 SERVICENOW, INC. 23.59% 134 781 DOCUSIGN, INC. 22.76% 53 682 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 33.20% 37 773