  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Software AG
  News
  Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/20 09:58:42 am
37.01 EUR   +0.57%
02:37pSOFTWARE AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
11:47aSOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/19SOFTWARE AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SOFTWARE AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating

10/20/2021 | 02:37pm BST
Barclays analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 37.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 829 M 965 M 701 M
Net income 2021 83,4 M 97,1 M 70,6 M
Net cash 2021 265 M 308 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 2 722 M 3 168 M 2 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 696
Free-Float 68,9%
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,80 €
Average target price 43,01 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG10.38%3 168
ORACLE CORPORATION49.19%265 332
SAP SE16.34%171 213
SERVICENOW, INC.23.59%134 781
DOCUSIGN, INC.22.76%53 682
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.33.20%37 773