SOFTWARE AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 1 002 M 1 095 M 1 095 M Net income 2023 61,2 M 66,8 M 66,8 M Net Debt 2023 244 M 267 M 267 M P/E ratio 2023 39,3x Yield 2023 1,13% Capitalization 2 397 M 2 618 M 2 618 M EV / Sales 2023 2,64x EV / Sales 2024 2,42x Nbr of Employees 4 848 Free-Float 68,9% Chart SOFTWARE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 32,40 € Average target price 30,04 € Spread / Average Target -7,28% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTWARE AG 33.77% 2 618 ORACLE CORPORATION 53.49% 338 717 SAP SE 31.28% 161 336 SERVICENOW, INC. 45.64% 115 211 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 28.66% 43 664 HUBSPOT, INC. 79.61% 25 778