Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:30:46 2023-06-19 am EDT
32.25 EUR   -0.46%
08:17aSOFTWARE AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01:07aNorway's Tech Group Crayon Taps Advisers for Potential Sale
MT
06/18INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOFTWARE AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

06/19/2023 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Initially Neutral on the company, DZ Bank's analyst Armin Kremser maintained his recommendation.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about SOFTWARE AG
08:17aSOFTWARE AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01:07aNorway's Tech Group Crayon Taps Advisers for Potential Sale
MT
06/18INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax
DP
06/15General Atlantic makes a major investment in Atoss Software - share price slide
DP
06/15Sale of block of shares at a discount pisses off Atoss shareholders
DP
06/15WDH: US financial investor General Atlantic makes big investment in Atoss Software
DP
06/13Silver Lake removes acceptance threshold from Software AG offer - deadline extended
DP
06/13Silver Lake waives majority stake requirement for Software AG offer
RE
06/12Silver Lake to Likely Abandon Software AG Acceptance Threshold
CI
06/12Acceptance of Silver Lake takeover offer for Software AG remains low
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 002 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2023 61,2 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net Debt 2023 244 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,3x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 2 397 M 2 618 M 2 618 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 848
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 32,40 €
Average target price 30,04 €
Spread / Average Target -7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG33.77%2 618
ORACLE CORPORATION53.49%338 717
SAP SE31.28%161 336
SERVICENOW, INC.45.64%115 211
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.28.66%43 664
HUBSPOT, INC.79.61%25 778
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer