Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 837 M 945 M 945 M Net income 2021 85,9 M 97,0 M 97,0 M Net cash 2021 269 M 304 M 304 M P/E ratio 2021 33,9x Yield 2021 1,84% Capitalization 2 937 M 3 301 M 3 315 M EV / Sales 2021 3,19x EV / Sales 2022 2,90x Nbr of Employees 4 749 Free-Float 68,9% Chart SOFTWARE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 39,70 € Average target price 41,94 € Spread / Average Target 5,63% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board Bernd Gro▀ Chief Technology Officer Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTWARE AG 16.56% 3 301 ORACLE CORPORATION 39.20% 246 168 SAP SE 11.58% 158 639 SERVICENOW, INC. 20.52% 132 011 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 34.78% 37 321 HUBSPOT, INC. 79.70% 35 962