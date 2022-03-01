SOFTWARE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 831 M 933 M 933 M Net income 2021 83,6 M 93,9 M 93,9 M Net cash 2021 271 M 305 M 305 M P/E ratio 2021 29,3x Yield 2021 2,17% Capitalization 2 506 M 2 815 M 2 815 M EV / Sales 2021 2,69x EV / Sales 2022 2,39x Nbr of Employees 4 819 Free-Float 68,9% Chart SOFTWARE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 33,88 € Average target price 40,67 € Spread / Average Target 20,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board Ursula Soritsch-Renier Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTWARE AG -3.42% 2 815 ORACLE CORPORATION -12.89% 202 874 SAP SE -18.88% 133 721 SERVICENOW INC. -10.66% 115 984 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. -8.98% 35 727 HUBSPOT, INC. -20.35% 24 974