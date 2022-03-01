Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  03/22 12:25:08 pm
33.48 EUR   -1.18%
12:09pSOFTWARE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:01aSOFTWARE AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:58aSOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOFTWARE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank

03/01/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a research note published by Armin Kremser, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SOFTWARE AG
12:09pSOFTWARE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:01aSOFTWARE AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:58aSOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:08aSOFTWARE AG : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04:58aSOFTWARE AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
04:56aSOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:15aTRANSCRIPT : Software Aktiengesellschaft, StreamSets, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
02/28Software AG Acquires StreamSets to Further Accelerate Rapid Growth in Hybrid Integratio..
BU
02/28SOFTWARE : acquires StreamSets to further accelerate rapid growth in hybrid integration
PU
02/28PTA-ADHOC :  Software AG agrees to acquire all shares in StreamSets, Inc.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 831 M 933 M 933 M
Net income 2021 83,6 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net cash 2021 271 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 2 506 M 2 815 M 2 815 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 819
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,88 €
Average target price 40,67 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ursula Soritsch-Renier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG-3.42%2 815
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.89%202 874
SAP SE-18.88%133 721
SERVICENOW INC.-10.66%115 984
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.98%35 727
HUBSPOT, INC.-20.35%24 974