SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 906 M 978 M 978 M Net income 2022 109 M 118 M 118 M Net cash 2022 361 M 390 M 390 M P/E ratio 2022 21,1x Yield 2022 2,52% Capitalization 2 273 M 2 453 M 2 453 M EV / Sales 2022 2,11x EV / Sales 2023 1,80x Nbr of Employees 4 819 Free-Float 68,9% Chart SOFTWARE AG Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 30,72 € Average target price 39,35 € Spread / Average Target 28,1% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Christian Y. Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTWARE AG -12.43% 2 453 ORACLE CORPORATION -10.31% 212 279 SAP SE -22.20% 123 089 SERVICENOW INC. -21.84% 102 880 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. -3.17% 38 140 HUBSPOT, INC. -30.98% 21 642