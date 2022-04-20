Log in
Software AG
News
Summary
SOW
DE000A2GS401
SOFTWARE AG
(SOW)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04/20 05:16:37 am EDT
30.75
EUR
+0.10%
05:07a
SOFTWARE AG
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/19
Software AG finalizes acquisition of StreamSets to further accelerate rapid growth in hybrid integration
PU
04/13
SOFTWARE AG
: Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
04/20/2022 | 05:07am EDT
04/20/2022 | 05:07am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan analyst Stacy Pollard maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SOFTWARE AG
05:07a
SOFTWARE AG
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/19
Software AG finalizes acquisition of StreamSets to further accelerate rapid growth in h..
PU
04/13
SOFTWARE AG
: Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04/07
Cequence Security Announces Strategic Partnership with Software AG
CI
04/07
SOFTWARE
: enhances API security capabilities through new partnerships with Cequence Secur..
PU
04/05
SOFTWARE
: signs UN Global Compact
PU
03/25
SOFTWARE AG
: Morgan Stanley Upgrades to Neutral
MD
03/23
SOFTWARE
: 2021
PU
03/21
Software AG maintains stable dividend of EUR0.76
AQ
03/18
SOFTWARE
: nbsp;AG maintains stable dividend of 0.76
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
05:07a
SOFTWARE AG
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/13
SOFTWARE AG
: Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
03/25
SOFTWARE AG
: Morgan Stanley Upgrades to Neutral
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
906 M
978 M
978 M
Net income 2022
109 M
118 M
118 M
Net cash 2022
361 M
390 M
390 M
P/E ratio 2022
21,1x
Yield 2022
2,52%
Capitalization
2 273 M
2 453 M
2 453 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,11x
EV / Sales 2023
1,80x
Nbr of Employees
4 819
Free-Float
68,9%
More Financials
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
30,72 €
Average target price
39,35 €
Spread / Average Target
28,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar
CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Heiden
Chief Financial Officer
Christian Y. Lucas
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß
Chief Technology Officer
Markus Ziener
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG
-12.43%
2 453
ORACLE CORPORATION
-10.31%
212 279
SAP SE
-22.20%
123 089
SERVICENOW INC.
-21.84%
102 880
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
-3.17%
38 140
HUBSPOT, INC.
-30.98%
21 642
More Results
