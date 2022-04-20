Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/20 05:16:37 am EDT
30.75 EUR   +0.10%
05:07aSOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/19Software AG finalizes acquisition of StreamSets to further accelerate rapid growth in hybrid integration
PU
04/13SOFTWARE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

04/20/2022 | 05:07am EDT
JP Morgan analyst Stacy Pollard maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SOFTWARE AG
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 906 M 978 M 978 M
Net income 2022 109 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2022 361 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 2 273 M 2 453 M 2 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 819
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 30,72 €
Average target price 39,35 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Christian Y. Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG-12.43%2 453
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.31%212 279
SAP SE-22.20%123 089
SERVICENOW INC.-21.84%102 880
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-3.17%38 140
HUBSPOT, INC.-30.98%21 642