SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 831 M 943 M 943 M Net income 2021 83,6 M 94,9 M 94,9 M Net cash 2021 271 M 308 M 308 M P/E ratio 2021 27,1x Yield 2021 2,35% Capitalization 2 314 M 2 626 M 2 626 M EV / Sales 2021 2,46x EV / Sales 2022 2,21x Nbr of Employees 4 749 Free-Float - Chart SOFTWARE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 31,28 € Average target price 41,55 € Spread / Average Target 32,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTWARE AG -10.83% 2 626 ORACLE CORPORATION -4.39% 222 662 SAP SE -2.79% 162 552 SERVICENOW, INC. -19.69% 103 734 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. -11.94% 35 013 DOCUSIGN, INC. -16.62% 25 128