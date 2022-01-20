Log in
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

01/20/2022 | 04:56am EST
In a research note published by Stacy Pollard, JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 831 M 943 M 943 M
Net income 2021 83,6 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
Net cash 2021 271 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 2 314 M 2 626 M 2 626 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 749
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG-10.83%2 626
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.39%222 662
SAP SE-2.79%162 552
SERVICENOW, INC.-19.69%103 734
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.94%35 013
DOCUSIGN, INC.-16.62%25 128